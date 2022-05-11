ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Men Shot in Canoga Park

By City News Service
 2 days ago
CANOGA PARK (CNS) - Three men were shot early this morning in Canoga Park, and police today are investigating the details of the shootings.

Police were called at around 12:52 a.m. to the 6900 block of Loma Verde Avenue regarding multiple calls of shots fired, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Two of the men where taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds by the Los Angeles Fire Department and another man ''self-transported'' to a hospital, according to police.

Fox 11 reported one of the men had been shot at Hart Street and De Soto Avenue near Quimby Park, not far from Loma Verde.

Authorities have not shared or discovered details about the shootings.

``All three (suspects) have been extremely uncooperative,'' Lomeli said.

The shootings are under investigation.

