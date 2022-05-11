ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shifts in regional water availability due to global tree restoration

By Anne J. Hoek van Dijke
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTree restoration is an effective way to store atmospheric carbon and mitigate climate change. However, large-scale tree-cover expansion has long been known to increase evaporation, leading to reduced local water availability and streamflow. More recent studies suggest that increased precipitation, through enhanced atmospheric moisture recycling, can offset this effect. Here we...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Significant reduction of carbon stocks and changes of ecosystem service valuation of Indian Sundarban

The Sundarban mangrove or tidal influenced natural ecosystem is extremely productive and providing multiple goods and services to millions of people. In the last few decades, the quality and quantity of mangrove ecosystem are being deteriorated. The main objectives of this current research are (i) to investigate the ecosystem service values (ESVs) using a time series satellite data (1975, 2000 and 2020) and different unit values (ii) to analyze the dynamic pattern of carbon sequestration through InVEST model and (iii) determination of ESVs change hotspots by Getis-Ord Gi* method. Here, mangrove forest has the highest ecosystem service value and highest carbon sinker. The total loss of ESVs was estimated 3310.79 million USD during last 45Â years in Sundarban Biosphere Reserve (SBR) due to high natural and anthropogenic adversities. InVEST model also revealed that the total static carbon storage over the study area was 48.87, 46.65 and 43.33 Tg for the year 1975, 2000 and 2020 respectively. Total 6313944Â mg/6.31Tg loss of carbon has been observed in the case of mangrove forest during the overall study period (1975"“2020). So, illegal human encroachment should be strictly (through law and regulations) restricted within Sundarban mangrove ecosystem for the benefits of people.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring how forest restoration affects water cycles

How would afforestation and restoration of large areas worldwide affect water-fluxes world wide? A new study led by Wageningen University researcher Anne Hoek van Dijke with contributions from Martin Herold, GFZ, has interesting answers. Impacts on precipitation reach far beyond country or even continent level: Tree restoration in the Amazon can, for example, affect rainfall in Europe and Eastern Asia. The study, published in Nature Geoscience on May 11, 2022, has calculated the global impact of large-scale tree restoration on water fluxes and water availability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

West coast India's rainfall is becoming more convective

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. A disastrous cloudburst and associated floods in Kerala during the 2019 monsoon season raise the hypothesis that rainfall over the west coast of India, much of which is stratiform, may be trending towards being more convective. As a first exploration, we sought statistically significant differences in monthly ERA-5 reanalysis data for the monsoon season between two epochs, 1980"“1999 and 2000"“2019. Results suggest a more convective (deeper, ice-rich) cloud population in recent decades, with patterns illustrated in ERA-5 spatial maps. Deepening of convection, above and beyond its trend in amount, is also indicated by the steeper regression slope of outgoing longwave radiation trends against precipitation than that exhibited in interannual variability. Our reanalysis results are strengthened by related trends manifested in more direct observations from satellite and gauge-based rainfall and a CAPE index from balloon soundings data.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Paleoreconstructions of ciliate communities reveal long-term ecological changes in temperate lakes

Ciliates are unicellular heterotrophic organisms that play a key role in aquatic planktonic and benthic food webs. Advances in sedimentary DNA (sed-DNA) analysis offer the possibility to integrate these bioindicators in paleoenvironmental reconstructions. In this study, we used the top"“bottom paleolimnological approach and metabarcoding techniques applied to sed-DNA to compare the recent and past (i.e. prior to major anthropogenic impacts) ciliate communities of 48 lakes located along an elevation gradient. Our results show an overall decline in the Î²-diversity in recent time, especially in lowland lakes, which are more strongly exposed to local human pressures. Analyses of the functional groups indicate important restructuration of the food web, including the recent increase in mixotrophs. Moreover, changes in the benthic ciliates were consistent with the widespread increase in deep water anoxia. Our results provided evidence that sed-DNA can uncover information about past ciliate communities on a wide variety of lakes. Overall, our study demonstrates the potential of using ciliates as new paleoindicators, integrating information from the pelagic to the benthic zones, and providing valuable insights into ecosystem functioning through a trait-based functional community approach. As paleoindicator, they thus offer a more holistic view on the long-term changes of aquatic ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

China's Tianwen-1 just uncovered evidence of ancient liquid water on Mars

Mars, the smaller, redder, and colder cousin of Earth, most probably had a wet history. Scientists have long hypothesized that, with liquid water flowing on its surface for more than a billion years, Mars formerly had oceans, continents, and a dense atmosphere. And new data and observations are uncovering more about its fascinating past while also raising new questions about the tantalizing possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials

NEWPORT, Wales, May 10 (Reuters) - Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada, Estonia and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat's (VSAT.O)...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

The world added a record amount of renewable energy in 2021

Despite a long list of challenges for the renewable energy industry spawned by the pandemic—including supply chain problems, spikes in material prices, and delays in construction—the world added a record amount of new solar, wind, and other renewable capacity last year. This year, it’s likely that another record will be broken.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Germany begins filling Rehden gas storage site

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, May 5 (Reuters) - (This May 5 story corrects headline and paragraph 3 to say site is among the biggest storages in western Europe, not the biggest) Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

These six countries are about to go to the Moon — here’s why

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Moon will be one of the most popular destinations in the Solar System in the next year. No fewer than seven missions are headed there from India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, along with several companies.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Cross-hemispheric SST propagation enhances the predictability of tropical western Pacific climate

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. The tropical western Pacific (TWP) has profound influences on climate. ENSO is an important source of interannual variability of TWP SST, but extratropical precursors are far less known. Here we show a significant interhemispheric influence from subtropical Southwest Pacific (SWP) on the TWP. Observational analysis suggests that SWP SST in boreal spring has strong coherence with TWP 6 months later. The spring SWP warming signal exhibits a unique interhemispheric propagation embedded in the southerly cross-equatorial flow over the western Pacific. The wind-evaporation-SST feedback initiates and maintains the progression of warm SST anomalies toward the TWP in autumn. The climate model successfully reproduces such an interhemispheric SST propagation. The seasonal evolution of SST variability improves the predictability of the warm pool SST by about 6 months. An SWP SST-based prediction model shows considerable hindcast skill (r"‰="‰0.80, p"‰<"‰0.01), indicating that it is a valuable precursor of the TWP.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Ancient DNA maps ‘dawn of farming’

Huge collection of genomes charts how hunter-gatherers turned into some of the world’s first farmers in Turkey. You have full access to this article via your institution. Sometime before 12,000 years ago, nomadic hunter-gatherers in the Middle East made one of the most important transitions in human history: they began staying put and took to farming.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Transitioning organizations to post-quantum cryptography

Quantum computers are expected to break modern public key cryptography owing to Shor's algorithm. As a result, these cryptosystems need to be replaced by quantum-resistant algorithms, also known as post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms. The PQC research field has flourished over the past two decades, leading to the creation of a large variety of algorithms that are expected to be resistant to quantum attacks. These PQC algorithms are being selected and standardized by several standardization bodies. However, even with the guidance from these important efforts, the danger is not gone: there are billions of old and new devices that need to transition to the PQC suite of algorithms, leading to a multidecade transition process that has to account for aspects such as security, algorithm performance, ease of secure implementation, compliance and more. Here we present an organizational perspective of the PQC transition. We discuss transition timelines, leading strategies to protect systems against quantum attacks, and approaches for combining pre-quantum cryptography with PQC to minimize transition risks. We suggest standards to start experimenting with now and provide a series of other recommendations to allow organizations to achieve a smooth and timely PQC transition.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

European power cable groups face UK class action over cartel

LONDON (Reuters) - Major European power cable suppliers face a London class action that is seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in damages over allegations that a cartel led to inflated electricity charges for at least 30 million consumers in Britain. The proposed lawsuit, made public on Wednesday, alleges that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

