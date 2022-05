DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Seven Dallas police officers remain the focus of an internal affairs investigation over their decisions the night two men fired into a crowd at an event, killing a 26-year-old man. DPD says it has arrested those two men, but the victim's mother said on May 12 there's a lot more accountability to go around.Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Divojiea Givens, 26, are the two men Dallas police say started the chaos at the Epic Easter Bike Out and Trail Party, firing the shots that killed Kealon Gilmore, 26.His mother, Shalonda, is still haunted by that April 2 phone call....

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO