ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Alec Pierce named one of 2022 draft's best fits

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rDDO_0faRL7gi00

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce should compete right away for a starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr., and part of that is due to how well he projects to fit within the offense.

Pierce’s size, speed and athletic prowess will go along way in meshing with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. His ball skills should also allow him to earn the trust of the 36-year-old quarterback relatively quickly.

Pierce was featured on the list of best draft fits by Matt Bowen of ESPN, furthering the notion that this selection could have production very early.

Why he is a perfect fit: Pierce is a boundary X target for quarterback Matt Ryan who can also shift inside to create matchups out of slot or trips sets, making him a really good fit for Frank Reich’s offense. He is at his best on the move — running fades, overs, shallows and speed outs — and the Colts can scheme up Pierce off play-action for Ryan. Watch for them to create windows at the second level or isolate the rookie as a vertical target.

With his foot quickness and play strength, Pierce can set up press coverage, and we know he can be a primary option for Ryan inside the red zone. Throw the slants there and cater to Pierce’s 6-foot-3 frame and leaping ability on end zone targets, and I expect Pierce’s route tree to expand even more in a pro system.

There is still a lot of development left for Pierce in terms of expanding that route tree, but he’s already shown promise against press coverage on his college tape.

The Colts need Pierce to step up into a role given the uncertainties surrounding the rest of the room, but the fit within the offense bodes well for some early production.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is Ndamukong Suh’s future in the NFL?

A former Husker football legend is still unsure what his NFL future holds as we move closer and closer to the start of mandatory mini-camp. Ndamukong Suh has still not been signed by any 32 NFL teams. In the last week, reports have come out of the Tampa Bay front office that the team is not likely to resign Suh before the start of the season. A recent trip to Boston had sparked rumors that the Patriots were interested in the defensive lineman. However, that report was three weeks ago, and nothing new has come to the surface since then. Brett...
NFL
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Matt Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Espn
WIBC.com

Why Are The Colts Not A Sexy Primetime Candidate?

Ignore the fake “schedule leaks” floating around on social media. We’ll all find out the real Colts schedule Thursday night right around 8pm. We know who the opponents will be both home and away, we just don’t know the times and dates for them. Will the NFL schedule gods finally bless the Colts with some primetime games? Probably. But the real question is if those games will actually be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, which hasn’t hosted a Sunday or Monday night primetime game since 2015. The only other team to hold that “honor”? The routinely bottom of the barrel Jacksonville Jaguars. If you follow owner Jim Irsay on Twitter, he seems overly optimistic this year that the Colts are finally getting some primetime home love:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty'Son Williams posts message on Instagram after Ravens withdraw his tender

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of depth at running back entering the 2021 season. However, they lost a myriad of their players at the position to injuries including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, causing the team to pivot to other options. One of those options was second-year player Ty’Son Williams, who made an impact very early in the year but found himself in head coach John Harbaugh’s doghouse and couldn’t quite find his way out of it for the remainder of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Rest of NFL Has Eyes On Colts' Scouting Department

The Indianapolis Colts' front office and scouting department have proven to possess a sharp eye when it comes to evaluating talent. As a result, other teams hope to capitalize on what the Colts have done and promote some of their evaluators. This week, Colts northeast area scout Mike Derice was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy