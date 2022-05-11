ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wetter and drier regions as large-scale tree restoration shifts water fluxes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTree restoration is a popular approach to mitigating climate change, but its...

Exploring how forest restoration affects water cycles

How would afforestation and restoration of large areas worldwide affect water-fluxes world wide? A new study led by Wageningen University researcher Anne Hoek van Dijke with contributions from Martin Herold, GFZ, has interesting answers. Impacts on precipitation reach far beyond country or even continent level: Tree restoration in the Amazon can, for example, affect rainfall in Europe and Eastern Asia. The study, published in Nature Geoscience on May 11, 2022, has calculated the global impact of large-scale tree restoration on water fluxes and water availability.
SCIENCE
Scientists Spot Bizarre 'Yellow Brick Road' in Pacific Ocean

The path to the Emerald City might travel along the ocean's bottom. The crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus caught sight of a strange-looking formation while studying an area called Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean. The feature resembles a road paved...
WILDLIFE
Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Cross-hemispheric SST propagation enhances the predictability of tropical western Pacific climate

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. The tropical western Pacific (TWP) has profound influences on climate. ENSO is an important source of interannual variability of TWP SST, but extratropical precursors are far less known. Here we show a significant interhemispheric influence from subtropical Southwest Pacific (SWP) on the TWP. Observational analysis suggests that SWP SST in boreal spring has strong coherence with TWP 6 months later. The spring SWP warming signal exhibits a unique interhemispheric propagation embedded in the southerly cross-equatorial flow over the western Pacific. The wind-evaporation-SST feedback initiates and maintains the progression of warm SST anomalies toward the TWP in autumn. The climate model successfully reproduces such an interhemispheric SST propagation. The seasonal evolution of SST variability improves the predictability of the warm pool SST by about 6 months. An SWP SST-based prediction model shows considerable hindcast skill (r"‰="‰0.80, p"‰<"‰0.01), indicating that it is a valuable precursor of the TWP.
ENVIRONMENT
Climate Change
Environment
Recycling
Less polluted air is essential for health, but it’s also driving more Atlantic hurricanes, study finds

Cleaner air in United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a new U.S. government study found. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study links changes in regionalized air pollution across the globe to storm activity going both up and down. A 50 percent decrease in pollution particles and droplets in Europe and the U.S. is linked to a 33 percent increase in Atlantic storm formation in the past couple decades, while the opposite is happening in the Pacific with more pollution and fewer typhoons, according to the study published in Wednesday’s Science Advances.
ENVIRONMENT
New Research Shows Aerosol Emissions May Have Masked Global Warming’s Supercharging of Tropical Storms

Ample research shows how surging greenhouse gas concentrations intensify deadly storms, droughts and heat waves, but cutting them, along with other industrial pollution emissions, will also affect global weather. The effects of emissions reductions are less studied than increases, but understanding how the climate responds to such declines is also...
ENVIRONMENT
Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all – 2 new studies on the life and death of trees in a warming world show why

When people talk about ways to slow climate change, they often mention trees, and for good reason. Forests take up a large amount of the planet-warming carbon dioxide that people put into the atmosphere when they burn fossil fuels. But will trees keep up that pace as global temperatures rise? With companies increasingly investing in forests as offsets, saying it cancels out their continuing greenhouse gas emissions, that’s a multibillion-dollar question.
Wind Is Carrying Microplastics to the Remotest Corners of the Earth

A new study published today shows how wind transports these particles great distances, and much faster than water can. In the atmosphere, these microscopic pieces of plastic can travel from their point of origin to the most remote corners of the planet in a matter of days. Back in 2018,...
ENVIRONMENT
Stop ignoring map uncertainty in biodiversity science and conservation policy

To the editor - Halting the unprecedented loss of biodiversity is one of humanity's greatest challenges1,2. Area-based management frameworks, such as national parks or marine protected areas, are a popular tool to combat threats to biodiversity but require comprehensive information on the spatial distribution of biodiversity to properly instigate. Recent advances in observation technologies, data sharing and modelling techniques mean that comprehensive predictive maps of the distribution of species, populations, assemblages and bioregions can now be readily produced. However, despite ongoing discussion about the need to address uncertainty in species and biodiversity distribution modelling3,4,5,6,7,8, and the effect that ignoring uncertainty may have on evaluating risk (and ultimately on conservation outcomes), the uncertainty of predictions is still inadequately communicated by the research community.
SCIENCE
Efficient free electron laser

A single-pass free electron laser operating at 0.16 THz with an energy efficiency of ~10% promises compact and high-power sources in the terahertz spectral region. In contrast to the flourishing development of optical light"“matter studies, which mainly focus on exciting and manipulating atoms and valence electrons, the progress in controlling collective motions and dynamics of phonons and magnons in materials has been hindered by the scarcity of suitable radiation sources1 operating in the terahertz spectrum (0.1 to 10 THz). In addition, the growing demand for nonlinear and non-resonant excitation and control of materials requires terahertz sources with improved efficiency and higher output powers2.
SCIENCE
Study sheds light on what influences water supplied by snowmelt

Water often falls from the sky and is stored in mountains across the U.S. as snow before it melts and flows down to urban and rural communities. Knowing what factors influence when and how much of that snowmelt ultimately makes it to streams, rivers and reservoirs is crucial for water managers trying to make the most of limited water resources. A new study led by researchers at University of Nevada, Reno and the Desert Research Institute (DRI) published in Environmental Research Letters identifies three major factors that influence snowmelt-driven water supplies and identifies regions where mountain water supplies respond differently to climate change. The study used data from 537 watersheds across the U.S.
RENO, NV
The Crazy Ways Volcano Eruptions Affect Weather, Agriculture, and Cities.

The Crazy Ways Volcano Eruptions Affect Weather, Agriculture, and Cities. Volcano eruptions are lethal agitations caused by high temperatures emanating from the earth’s crust. These eruptions come off the mouth of volcanoes in the form of lava, along with dangerous gases and sharp particles of volcanic glass and rock. Volcano eruptions bring adverse threats to humans; affecting the weather conditions, agriculture, food security, and even cities.
AGRICULTURE

