Conservation genomics in practice

Amylase genes reside in a structurally complex locus, and their copy numbers vary greatly, and several studies have reported their association with obesity. The mechanism of this effect was partially explained by changes in the oral and gut microbiome compositions; however, a detailed mechanism has been unclarified. In this study, we showed their association with diabetes in addition to obesity, and further discovered a plausible mechanism of this association based on the function of commensal bacteria. First, we confirmed that the amylase copy number in the population tends to be larger than that reported in other studies and that there is a positive association between obesity and diabetes (p"‰="‰1.89E"“2 and 8.63E"“3). Second, we identified that relative abundance of some genus level microbiome, Capnocytophaga, Dialister, and previously reported bacteria, were significantly associated with amylase copy numbers. Finally, through functional gene-set analysis using shotgun sequencing, we observed that the abundance of genes in the Acarbose pathway in the gut microbiome was significantly decreased with an increase in the amylase copy number (p-value"‰="‰5.80E"“4). Our findings can partly explain the mechanism underlying obesity and diabetes in populations with high amylase copy numbers.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO