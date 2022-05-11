ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts hosted DE Demarcus Walker for free-agent visit

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGVM3_0faRK51t00

The Indianapolis Colts hosted free-agent defensive end Demarcus Walker for a free-agent visit, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Tuesday.

While Indy has an intriguing edge rusher room headlined by Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue, they will continue to look for pass rushers to add to the defensive front under new coordinator Gus Bradley.

A part of the 2017 NFL draft class, Walker entered the league measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds with 33-inch arms.

A second-round pick with the Denver Broncos in the 2017 draft, Walker played 36 games (five starts) across four seasons with the team that drafted him. He then signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans where he played 13 games (two starts) in 2021.

In 49 career games (seven starts), Walker has recorded 12.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hawkeye first-rounder Tyler Linderbaum receives Big Ten’s most exclusive reward

Tyler Linderbaum, fresh off of being drafted No. 25 by the Baltimore Ravens in this year’s 2022 NFL draft, has added another extremely impressive accolade to his collection. This time Linderbaum received the Big Ten Medal of Honor, which is believed to be the most prestigious and exclusive award given out by the conference. What makes this award special is that it not only recognizes fantastic on-field performance by NCAA student-athletes, but it also rewards academic excellence shown. Each university within the Big Ten award the Medal of Honor to one male and female in the graduating class that meet these standards....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Mike Clay believes Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster

Going undrafted is never what a player hopes for, but it doesn’t mean it’s the end of their football journey. It is just the start of the journey for a guy like Justyn Ross. Since going undrafted, there has been much discussion about Ross’s future and whether that future will be with the Kansas City Chiefs or elsewhere. Many experts and analysts alike have given their opinions on how Ross’ situation will turn out and why. A trend we are seeing is the belief that Justyn Ross will end up being making a roster and becoming a true NFL player. ESPN’s Mike...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Dolphins to sign LB Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins have been extremely active during this offseason, as they’ve added a ton of new players to help turn their team into a contender. Now, they’ve added another talented veteran, as Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Melvin Ingram.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks, Bills great Marshawn Lynch shares a prayer for Buffalo

Marshawn Lynch began his career with the Bills, who picked him in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. Lynch was later traded to the Seahawks in 2010 but he still cares about his former city, which was the scene of a white supremacist mass shooting this weekend. On Saturday 10 people were killed in Buffalo at a supermarket in a predominantly-black neighborhood. This morning, Lynch shared a prayer for Buffalo on Twitter.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Texans#American Football#De Demarcus Walker#Pro Football Network#Indy#Titans#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos this season— in London

The 2022 NFL schedule was released in epic fashion, and a number of games were leaked before the official unveiling. Looking at former Colorado Buffaloes stars in the league, Laviska Shenault Jr., who is still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after they went on a wild offseason spending spree, is set for his third NFL season. It’s safe to say that most Buffs fans also root for the Broncos, and Shenault and the Jaguars will face Denver in Week 8. Even more noteworthy is that the game won’t be played in Denver or in Jacksonville. It will be played in London at Wembley...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 6 most pivotal games on the Lions 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions, like all other teams, saw their schedule be released on Thursday. What always comes with this territory is media stipulation on where they think the best matchups lie, and why. So now it’s my turn to go through the six games I feel are pivotal for the Detroit Lions in 2022. And yes I think there is a shot they can make the playoffs this season, I really do.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Titans signing former Vols DB Kenneth George

The Tennessee Titans are signing at least one of the undrafted free agents who tried out for the team during rookie minicamp. According to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, Tennessee is inking former Volunteers defensive back, Kenneth George. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy