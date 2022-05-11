Colts hosted DE Demarcus Walker for free-agent visit

The Indianapolis Colts hosted free-agent defensive end Demarcus Walker for a free-agent visit, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Tuesday.

While Indy has an intriguing edge rusher room headlined by Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue, they will continue to look for pass rushers to add to the defensive front under new coordinator Gus Bradley.

A part of the 2017 NFL draft class, Walker entered the league measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds with 33-inch arms.

A second-round pick with the Denver Broncos in the 2017 draft, Walker played 36 games (five starts) across four seasons with the team that drafted him. He then signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans where he played 13 games (two starts) in 2021.

In 49 career games (seven starts), Walker has recorded 12.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.