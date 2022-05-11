ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Players Take Shots at Steelers, James Bradberry Hits the Market

By Noah Strackbein,Donnie Druin
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKai8_0faRJebk00

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines for doing nothing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the target of two players taking shots, but when it comes to the team, they're focused on continuing to build. Does that include James Bradberry?

If the Steelers want to finish building this defense, do they have to add another cornerback? Right now, their secondary is versatile, but doesn't have a true CB1. That being said, it might not be their most important need right now.

Plus, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown have things to say about past and present Steelers.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Cam Heyward Wins Good Guy Award

Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'

Comments / 2

jim
20h ago

What those two have to say about past and present Steelers are of no relevance. Both are narcissists who only care about themselves, and not the team they play for.

Reply
4
Freebooter Republic
1d ago

Heard it all already. Too bad Sherman isn't a decade younger ... could definitely use a "smother cover" corner like him - just ask Antonio...

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
James Bradberry
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Texas A M
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey report

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the former Pro Bowler has played just ten games in the past two seasons. It has been a rough stretch for him, but it seems like the Panthers still plan to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Patriots Making Quarterback Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have made quite a bit of movement in the backup quarterback department this offseason. Bill Belichick and the Pats have reportedly worked out a trade to send former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal will reportedly yield a late-round pick swap, per NFL insider Albert Breer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy