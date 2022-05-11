Players Take Shots at Steelers, James Bradberry Hits the Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines for doing nothing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the target of two players taking shots, but when it comes to the team, they're focused on continuing to build. Does that include James Bradberry?

If the Steelers want to finish building this defense, do they have to add another cornerback? Right now, their secondary is versatile, but doesn't have a true CB1. That being said, it might not be their most important need right now.

Plus, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown have things to say about past and present Steelers.

