John L Durant Watkins, 61 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome after committing numerous crimes in Floyd County. Reports said that on September 9, 2021, Watkins conspired with others to have a wreck involving a U-Haul truck. Police stated that Watkins conspired with others to stage a wreck in which resulted in the U-Haul truck striking a power pole. Watkins was later identified as the driver of the U-Haul truck despite telling police he was not.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO