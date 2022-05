A local woman was cited for failure to stop after a three-vehicle wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Sharon Buettner, 63, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she failed to stop at the S. Front Street stoplight and struck a southbound 2008 Mercury Mariner driven Candice Crowder, 46, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The Elantra then struck an eastbound 2017 Lexus RX300 driven by Kacey Putman, 40, of Salina.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO