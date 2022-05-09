Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

Syracuse women's lacrosse has earned the five seed in the NCAA Tournament. The seeding was announced during the selection show Sunday night. The Orange will face Fairfield in its first round matchup on Friday, May 13th.

Normally, as a ranked opponent, Syracuse would host the first and second round games. However, due to the Dome being used for graduation, Princeton will host the games. If Syracuse beats Fairfield, Princeton could be the second round opponent. The other seeded team in Syracuse's bracket is fourth seeded Northwestern, who the Orange would likely face in the quarterfinals with a berth in the Final Four on the line. Northwestern beat Syracuse in overtime earlier this season.

The Orange finished the 2022 regular season 13-5 (6-2). In its most recent game, Syracuse was upset by Virginia 18-14 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. Syracuse also lost at Northwestern, at Florida, at Boston College and against North Carolina at home.

Syracuse has dealt with its share of injuries this season. Emma Ward was lost for the season during the preseason. Sierra Cockerille played in only five games before suffering a season ending injury. Emma Tyrrell suffered a season ending injury in practice the week leading up to the North Carolina game. Megan Carney has also missed multiple games due to injury.

Despite all of that, the Orange is still considered one of the best teams in the country. Syracuse is led by Meaghan Tyrrell, who leads the team in goals (67), assists (32) and points (99). Emily Hawrischuk, who missed most of the 2021 campaign due to injury, has had a stellar year as well with 60 goals, 23 assists and 83 points. Each is good for second on the team in that respective category.

Syracuse advanced to the National Championship game during the 2021 NCAA Tournament before falling to Boston College.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF