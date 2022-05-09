ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8V6a_0faRGNPC00

Syracuse women's lacrosse has earned the five seed in the NCAA Tournament. The seeding was announced during the selection show Sunday night. The Orange will face Fairfield in its first round matchup on Friday, May 13th.

Normally, as a ranked opponent, Syracuse would host the first and second round games. However, due to the Dome being used for graduation, Princeton will host the games. If Syracuse beats Fairfield, Princeton could be the second round opponent. The other seeded team in Syracuse's bracket is fourth seeded Northwestern, who the Orange would likely face in the quarterfinals with a berth in the Final Four on the line. Northwestern beat Syracuse in overtime earlier this season.

The Orange finished the 2022 regular season 13-5 (6-2). In its most recent game, Syracuse was upset by Virginia 18-14 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. Syracuse also lost at Northwestern, at Florida, at Boston College and against North Carolina at home.

Syracuse has dealt with its share of injuries this season. Emma Ward was lost for the season during the preseason. Sierra Cockerille played in only five games before suffering a season ending injury. Emma Tyrrell suffered a season ending injury in practice the week leading up to the North Carolina game. Megan Carney has also missed multiple games due to injury.

Despite all of that, the Orange is still considered one of the best teams in the country. Syracuse is led by Meaghan Tyrrell, who leads the team in goals (67), assists (32) and points (99). Emily Hawrischuk, who missed most of the 2021 campaign due to injury, has had a stellar year as well with 60 goals, 23 assists and 83 points. Each is good for second on the team in that respective category.

Syracuse advanced to the National Championship game during the 2021 NCAA Tournament before falling to Boston College.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Holds Off Fairfield to Advance in NCAA Tournament

Olivia Adamson scored five goals to lead Syracuse women's lacrosse's 12-11 victory over Fairfield Friday evening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Meaghan Tyrrell added hat tricks for the Orange, while Emily Hawryschuk had two goals.  It looked for a while like Syracuse would cruise ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 1

Day one of the ACC Outdoor Championships, hosted by Duke, began with preliminary races in the men and women’s 400m hurdles, 200m and 1500m. The only race final on time for the night was the men and women’s 10,000m. In the men’s 10,000m, JP Trojan earned the men’s team their first two points of the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

What Syracuse is Getting in Mounir Hima

One day after his official concluded, 6-11 Duquesne transfer center Mounir Hima committed to Syracuse. The Orange was in need of a backup center to starter Jesse Edwards. Hima's high school coach, Mark Taylor of St. Benedict's, says the message from Syracuse was an honest one.  "I talked to ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
901
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy