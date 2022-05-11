ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer Answers Questions About Lawsuit Filed To Protect Abortion Rights In Michigan

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfzGT_0faRGChD00

(CBS DETROIT) – Whitmer joined leadership at Wacker as well as state and local officials for a ribbon cutting and tour of their new North American Headquarters and state-of-the-art R&D lab in Ann Arbor.

At the event, Gov. Whitmer answered questions about a lawsuit she filed with the Michigan Supreme Court on the topic of abortion.

Here’s the Q & A:

Q: You filed your lawsuit in Oakland and made your request to the state Supreme Court. While you’re waiting for that to play out, to get an answer, how do you prepare for, the administration prepare for what might be coming out of the Supreme Court?

A: Well, at this juncture abortion is still safe and it’s still legal in Michigan. But I am gonna pull out all the stops to make sure that women in Michigan have agency over their bodies and their healthcare decisions. And that’s why I filed that lawsuit. So we’ll continue to work with stakeholders but ultimately it’s my great hope that our State Supreme Court takes the case and delivers an opinion that Michigan women have these rights under our state Constitution.

Q: The legislature looks like it’s ramping up to send you a lot of stuff denying Medicaid funding to any clinic that also offers abortion … how do you plan to deal with all of that?

A: Well, as they are doing their work on the budget, then we will get to a point where we get to negotiate and certainly at that juncture, we’ll make sure that we come up with a budget that funds the – makes the investments, whether its in education or closing the skills gap or infrastructure – that we need to make, you know, you’ll see the final product then. These culture wars that sometimes they push in budgets very rarely have the effect of anything because they put them in boilerplate and they’re not – it’s not law.

Q: You’ll veto?

A: I don’t have to veto. If it’s unconstitutional, it’s unconstitutional. I’m not weighing in on any particular item at this juncture, I’m just saying we’ve seen that in the past and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that in the future.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 35

Bridget Smith
1d ago

The only question I have is you think you could find something worth my tax dollars to fight???

Reply(1)
22
Michelle
1d ago

1931 Michigan Law states that abortion is illegal. If the Supreme Court pushes it back to the states... then NO abortions in Michigan.

Reply(7)
11
shawn mckeown
1d ago

isn't she supposed to be a governor? and wasn't she a lawyer? obviously she wasn't otherwise she would know the only thing that roe versus Wade would do is return the decision power to the state. and all she has to do is talk to the state legislature and the Senate to repeal Michigan's abortion law. or have amendments added to it. I'm not a lawyer and even I know this stuff. no wonder she was a bad governor she was a bad lawyer too probably.

Reply
8
Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan activists push to get abortion on the November ballot

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Activists are collecting signatures to get abortion on the November ballot after a leak that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. "The ability to control your body is absolutely the most fundamental right there is - if you can't control your body you can't control any part of your life," said Marie Lowry, who was gathering signatures for the initiative led by the Michigan ACLU.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan SOS signed off, then pushed back on driving records policy change, emails show

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson initially supported but later pushed back against staff who moved to withhold driving records from media, emails provided by the department under a Freedom of Information Act request show.  The short-lived policy change was made in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant, on April 4 in Grand Rapids. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates debate abortion, education, Whitmer's handling of Covid

HOWELL, Mich. (FOX 2) - Republicans hoping to become Michigan's next governor debated Thursday night in Livingston County. Read more election coverage here. Michael Brown, Tudor Dixon, Perry Johnson, Ryan Kelley, Michael Markey, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano fielded questions during the debate. James Craig and Donna Brandenburg did not attend.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald Says She Won’t Prosecute Abortions

There’s concern among some lawmakers about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade since the controversial leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on the issue. If it does end up being overturned, that would immediately have an impact on Michigan, where due to a state law last updated in 1931 most abortions, including cases of incest and rape, would be seen as a felony. The penalty is up to four years, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she won’t enforce that law if it goes back into effect. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says she agrees that the old law doesn’t...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#North American#Headquarters#The Q A#The Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Medicaid
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Benson, Nessel visit driver’s license restoration clinic in Ypsilanti

Today, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel visited a Road to Restoration Clinic in Ypsilanti where their departments and numerous volunteer organizations helped Michiganders restore their driver’s licenses after new state laws lifted license suspensions for thousands of restricted drivers. “This is another way we...
YPSILANTI, MI
WLNS

Skubick: Two GOP governor candidates face disqualification

The lawyer for the James Craig campaign for governor has conceded that there was a potential effort by petition circulators to "defraud" the campaign, but as WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports, the lawyer still thinks enough valid signatures were turned in to put Craig on the ballot in August.
LANSING, MI
thecentersquare.com

Report: Gov. Whitmer breaks COVID pay promise

(The Center Square) – When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down most of Michigan’s economy in 2020, she promised to return 10% of her $159,300 annual salary to the state in solidarity with more than 1 million Michiganders either out of work or who were soon to be. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox17

Gov. Whitmer signs bills improving government transparency, supporting those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a trio of bills in an effort to provide aid for those with disabilities while expanding government transparency. The Michigan governor’s office says House Bill 4256 allows service animals to be trained in real-world environments while on a leash or harness. Senate Bills 258 and 259 will require newspapers that are chosen to post legal notices to also publish those notices to their websites, according to state officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan can help close racial equity gaps with these 11 measures, Black leadership council advises

Michigan’s Black Leadership Advisory Council (BLAC) announced 11 policy recommendations on Tuesday, May 10, to close racial equity gaps in Michigan. The recommendations are centered on proposing investments and policy changes in education, as well as community safety, small business growth and health — all with the goal to advance racial equity in Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan ranked one of the worst states for improvement of senior lives

Michigan was ranked No. 50 for places where senior lives have improved the most over the last decade, one of the worst-performing states in a comparison of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to a report from Seniorly, an online marketplace for comparing senior living communities, seniors...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy