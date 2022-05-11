ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Booker hilariously ripped Luka Doncic while laying on the court, calling it 'The Luka Special'

By Charles Curtis
 1 day ago
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks Western Semifinals series has gotten heated, and with a potential two games left, it could continue to escalate.

This particular moment, however, is pretty funny (although it’s whiteboard material!).

As the Suns were blowing out the Mavs, Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Devin Booker in the third quarter as the Phoenix guard was driving to the hoop. Booker was down on the floor — was he injured? Would it be a flagrant foul, perhaps? (Yes, a Flagrant 1.)

Regarding Booker, he was fine. As a fan courtside captured, he was having a laugh … and calling what he was doing the “Luka Special.”

As in, the Luka Doncic Special. Check it out:

Some fans called out Booker

