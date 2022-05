The Shins have announced that they will play their classic, 2001 debut album Oh, Inverted World to life in its entirety with a 21st Birthday Tour this summer. Beginning on July 12th in San Francisco, the band will embark on a two month tour of North America performing the landmark album from start to finish — plus a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts. The “low-key masterpiece” (The New York Times) will celebrate 21 years since its arrival on June 19, 2001. The band will also play NYC at Radio City Music Hall on August 23rd, and on August 26th in Philly at Skyline Stage at the Mann.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO