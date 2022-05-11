ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guin, AL

Water park set for June opening

By Editorial
myjrpaper.com
 1 day ago

GUIN — According to Guin Park Director Tyler Markham, the Guin Water Park is...

myjrpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV.com

Mississippi Moment: Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The bi-annual Canton Flea Market returns on May 12. I have to hand it to Canton. They hit on something back in 1965 when they let some artists hang their work on the courthouse fence and sell it. I would imagine nobody that day had...
CANTON, MS
wxxv25.com

Most Affordable Beach Towns in U.S: Four Coast towns in top 10

With housing prices going up more than 19 percent in the last year, finding affordable houses in beach towns can be tough. Good news for Coast home buyers, four cities on the Coast have been named ‘Most Affordable Beach Towns’ by smartasset.com. The list is based on average...
BILOXI, MS
myjrpaper.com

Cooper Cemetery Decoration

HAMILTON - The Cooper Cemetery decoration date published in the newspaper today, May 11, has the incorrect date. The decoration date is the third Sunday in May, which is Sunday, May 15. The date was listed incorrectly as May 21. The Journal Record apologizes for the error.
HAMILTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
City
Guin, AL
WJTV.com

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers...
PEARL, MS
myjrpaper.com

Inaugural Marion County Stampede a massive success

HAMILTON — The Marion county Stampede on I-22 and Hamilton’s first Cowboy Day were huge successes this weekend, drawing big crowds from all over and outside of Marion County to enjoy Hamilton’s first inaugural rodeo event. The event took place on Friday night, May 6 and Saturday...
MARION COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park
Neshoba Democrat

Cheatham ready for Neshoba County Fair

Kevin Cheatham has been busy since he started as the Neshoba County Fair Manager in January. Cheatham took over the position after longtime manager Doug Johnson retired in January. “So far everything is going well,” Cheatham said. “We are just trying to get prepared and make sure we have everything...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Small Town Project events help aging Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) will partner with Area Agencies on Aging to connect older Mississippians to available services through the Small Town Project. Services include home-delivered meals, transportation to doctors, the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP), and senior community centers. Over the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
myjrpaper.com

EMA launches new major alert system

MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Emergency Management Agency has officially launched its new telephone-based mass notification system county wide on Wednesday, May 4. The EMA began taking sign ups for the new program EMA Director Eric Terrell has been pushing for since his arrival in the position a little over two years ago.
MARION COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Viking Painting, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Town of Hackleburg, AL on Project Hackleburg Tank Coatings at Marion County in Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 11, 2022, and ending on June 1, 2022. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 24162, Omaha NE 68124.
MARION COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WREG

‘Thousands of bees’ found in Oxford apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left of a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February. A couple of months after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment […]
OXFORD, MS
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Cullman Tribune

South Cullman residents sound off about proposed rezoning, planned apartment complex

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening got an earful about the proposed rezoning of property located on 3rd Avenue Southeast at the King Edward Street intersection from R-1 (low population density single family homes on large lots) to R-4 (high population density including apartment complexes), with a strong showing at the public hearing by south Cullman residents who live in the vicinity of the development. Residents, seeing that the land was already being cleared even prior to the hearing, posted signs and took to social media days ahead of the meeting to encourage turnout to oppose...
CULLMAN, AL
wtva.com

Five local hospitals receive top marks for safety

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Five local hospitals received an “A” grade for hospital safety. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization focused on health care safety, published its spring 2022 grades. The organization assigns letter grades based on hospitals’ ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries...
TUPELO, MS
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included B&W Philly Steak and Seafood as the top choice for Alabama. "While you probably don't think of 'Bama as cheesesteak...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy