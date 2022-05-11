ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guin, AL

May Fest now known as Spring Fest in Guin

By Editorial
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGUIN — Widely known as May Fest, the Town of Guin is changing things a little this year....

Cooper Cemetery Decoration

HAMILTON - The Cooper Cemetery decoration date published in the newspaper today, May 11, has the incorrect date. The decoration date is the third Sunday in May, which is Sunday, May 15. The date was listed incorrectly as May 21. The Journal Record apologizes for the error.
HAMILTON, AL
Oxford Zaxby’s to Host Grand Opening Celebration

Oxford, AL – May 10, 2022 – Zaxby’s, the fast-casual chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, recently opened its newest restaurant in Oxford, replacing the previous location. Located at 91 Colonial Drive, the new Zaxby’s will host an official grand opening ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration for the community from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022. “The Oxford community has been unparalleled in its support of our family-owned Zaxby’s since we first opened our doors in 2008,” said Melissa Crowe, licensee and vice president of Avants Management Group. “It is our great pleasure to open the doors of our brand new restaurant to better serve this community who has supported us for so long. We are looking forward to many more years of serving our indescribably good chicken to the wonderful residents of Oxford.”
OXFORD, AL
Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
Guin, AL
Inaugural Marion County Stampede a massive success

HAMILTON — The Marion county Stampede on I-22 and Hamilton’s first Cowboy Day were huge successes this weekend, drawing big crowds from all over and outside of Marion County to enjoy Hamilton’s first inaugural rodeo event. The event took place on Friday night, May 6 and Saturday...
MARION COUNTY, AL
Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
David Bart Webster

Mr. David Bart Webster, 58, of the Twin community, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, in the U.A.B. Medical Center. He was born on July 6, 1963, to David and Susan Beck Webster. He was a 1981 graduate of Winfield City High School and spent much of his life working in construction for Quantum Construction Inc.
WINFIELD, AL
Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
ALABAMA STATE
Vickie Lynn Pate

Vickie Lynn Pate, 54, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 5, 1967, in Amory, Miss., to the late Lex Mixon and the late Selena Seales. She attended Sulligent schools. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, making t-shirts, going to races and drinking coffee.
WINFIELD, AL
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Montgomery, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Sushi Cafe is a prime spot for sushi and Japanese food. The atmosphere is perfect. It's not too loud, and the music isn't too distracting. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a conversation with a friend, you'll want to check it out. You'll be able to hear each other speak clearly without any of the awkwardness that comes with asking someone to repeat what they just said. The Sushi Cafe also has some delicious dishes, including the Golden Dragon Roll, which has tuna, salmon, yellowtail, sweet potato tempura, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. They also have another speciality roll called the Hawaiian Roll, which has crab meat and shrimp tempura topped with salmon.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama church apologizes over comments made by Tim James

Tim James, a candidate for governor of Alabama, in a Rainsville church on Sunday made derogatory comments about a trip he took to Richmond, Virginia regarding peoples’ tattoos and haircuts, calling it a “freak show.”. The comments drew such criticism that the church, Life Chapel, pulled down a...
ALABAMA STATE
Fuddruckers, one of Riverchase Galleria’s original tenants is returning

Hamburger lovers rejoice! Fuddruckers, the legendary 1980s burger joint, is returning to the Riverchase Galleria. According to the Hoover Sun, the hamburger chain is opening a new location this summer at the Riverchase Galleria food court in a 1,100 square foot space next to Popeyes. Fun Alabama Facts About Fuddruckers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

