Luka Doncic took a shot at the Suns after 30-point loss: 'Everybody acting tough when they up'

 1 day ago
The playoffs are so much more enjoyable when there are two teams playing who legitimately don’t like each other.

Of course, we get the occasional on-court competitive drive moments where tensions escalate on the court. But that’s something different, though. That’s just competitive juices flowing.

But when two squads genuinely do not like each other? Man, there’s absolutely nothing better.

That’s what we’re getting between the Suns and the Mavericks right now. The Suns took a 3-2 lead over the Mavs after a 110-80 win on Tuesday. There’s legitimate beef between these two squads.

Marquese Chriss and Bismack Biyombo literally almost fought. Devin Booker said he gave us the “Luka Special” after he flopped to the floor on a hit from a Mavericks player and laid there for a minute. Jason Kidd has thrown some legitimate direct shots at Chris Paul, too.

And now we have this. Luka Doncic is absolutely fed up with the Suns after all the drama that came with the game. He thinks they’re only doing it because they’re up in the series.

He thinks they feel safe. And he waited until he was in the view of the cameras to say it. ABC15 Sports caught it.

Everybody acting tough when they’re up. Everybody acting tough when they’re up.”

Sheeeeeesh, man. This dude isn’t pulling any punches. He’s probably referring specifically to the Biyombo and Chriss tussle that nearly happened, but the thing about this series is that there are so many other moments he could be referring to. It’s wild.

This is awesome. This is what the playoffs are all about. Game 6 is going to be wild.

