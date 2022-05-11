ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

EMA launches new major alert system

By Editorial
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY — The Marion County Emergency Management Agency has officially launched its...

lowndessignal.com

Businesses could be affected by intersection changes

Residents hoping for a traffic light as the solution at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 97 may have to temper their expectations. Chequita Johnson, owner of Hwy 80 Café, said the last accident she remembers seeing in the intersection occurred a month ago and added she observes people driving dangerously at that intersection nearly every day the restaurant is open when she takes food out to customers.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
Inaugural Marion County Stampede a massive success

HAMILTON — The Marion county Stampede on I-22 and Hamilton’s first Cowboy Day were huge successes this weekend, drawing big crowds from all over and outside of Marion County to enjoy Hamilton’s first inaugural rodeo event. The event took place on Friday night, May 6 and Saturday...
MARION COUNTY, AL
NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Viking Painting, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Town of Hackleburg, AL on Project Hackleburg Tank Coatings at Marion County in Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 11, 2022, and ending on June 1, 2022. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 24162, Omaha NE 68124.
MARION COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Blount County assistant principal places focus on social media safety

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — As the assistant principal at JB Pennington High School, Steven Bryson is passionate about social media safety in all forms. “Keep lines of communication open,” he said. A moment in 2018 changed his perspective forever.  During a typical school day, Bryson witnessed an attempted kidnapping by a man who had met […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Cooper Cemetery Decoration

HAMILTON - The Cooper Cemetery decoration date published in the newspaper today, May 11, has the incorrect date. The decoration date is the third Sunday in May, which is Sunday, May 15. The date was listed incorrectly as May 21. The Journal Record apologizes for the error.
HAMILTON, AL
wdhn.com

One Wiregrass county has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One county in the Wiregrass now has the highest COVID-19 positivity transmission rate in the state of Alabama. Coffee County has a positivity rate of 10.4% and is the only county in the Wiregrass and state listed as ‘high risk’ for the spread of the coronavirus. This means the county has a positivity rate higher than 10%.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama hospitals were just ranked for safety: See how yours fared

A new ranking of hospital safety scores has been released, reflecting how well medical facilities across the country protect patients from mistakes, accidents, injuries and infections. Leapfrog, a non-profit organization that monitors hospital safety, released its latest rankings this week. More than 3,000 hospitals nationwide were included in the ranking...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

IV contrast shortage affecting hospitals in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A COVID shutdown at a facility in China is causing problems for hospitals around the world, including Alabama. One issue is a shortage of IV contrast used in contrast imaging. It’s used for X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans. One doctor tells WBRC they’re having to ration their supply. Contrast makes your blood light up as it passes through your heart so doctors can see blood flow.
ALABAMA STATE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of Monika K. Fell, Deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on February 11, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Vick, Marion County Probate Judge, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.
MARION COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Shooting in West Alabama Town Prompts Shelter-in-Place

Some Marengo County residents are being asked to shelter-in-place until further notice following a shooting in the area. According to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8 p.m. by the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, the multi-county unit is assisting the Demopolis Police Department after a shooting that took place earlier Thursday evening.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before her move to Slovenia, where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard lived in Alabama her entire life. Now that she’s back, she says she is running to continue to serve her state from Montgomery. “I was working with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Primary sample ballots for each Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here’s a look at the sample ballots, including any amendments, for each county ahead of the primary election on May 24. Each county’s sample ballot is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website or below:. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Garbage piling up in a Cottondale neighborhood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Nothing ruins spring blossoms like overflowing garbage, and that is precisely what’s going on in a neighborhood in Cottondale in Tuscaloosa County. It’s apparently been issue for some time now. Take a walk on Peterson Loop Road and you’ll find at least seven garbage...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

