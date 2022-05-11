ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doctor Who’ Finally Has a Black Doctor, But It's Still ‘Doctor Who’

By Anna Merlan
Vice
Vice
 1 day ago
After half a century of being on the air, the BBC science fiction romp Doctor Who has finally cast a non-white actor in its lead role. Unfortunately, this means I might watch some Doctor Who in the future. If you’ve never seen Doctor Who, do not feel obligated to...

