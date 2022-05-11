ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County woman ejected from SUV in fatal overnight crash

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

A Clermont woman died after the SUV she was driving crashed into a stump and fence in Lake County early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 32-year-old was driving a 2015 Mercedes ML350 northbound on County Road 561 approaching Cypress Cove Lane at 12:19 a.m. when for unknown reasons, she lost control of the SUV and ran off the roadway, FHP said in its crash report.

As the vehicle hit the stump and fence, it began to overturn ejecting her from the SUV. She was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead on scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

askflagler.com

Bunnell’s Earnest Watson Arrested in Connection to Tuesday Shooting

BUNNELL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Earnest Watson on charges of Improper Exhibition of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. It is in connection to the shooting on East Booe Street in Bunnell on Tuesday, which led to community nervousness but no injuries.
BUNNELL, FL
ocala-news.com

Two unidentified suspects break into Dollar General in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who broke into the Dollar General located at 896 Marion Oaks Manor in Ocala. On Sunday, April 24, the two suspects (pictured below) smashed the store’s front window, and they used the front...
OCALA, FL
