Kate Middleton Wears Scottish Blue for Jubilee Visit to 'Empathy Session'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Kate and Prince William visited the "Roots of Empathy" session at St John's Primary School in Glasgow during a two-day visit to...

epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Took the Padded Headband Trend to the Extreme

Rather than a fascinator, Kate Middleton has slowly been ushering in the modern-day equivalent to the royal hat with her collection of padded headbands. From her pearl-adorned hairpiece at Prince Louis's christening to a a simple velvet one worn on Christmas Day in 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge has claimed the headband as her unexpected hair hero. And to commemorate Anzac Day (a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand) this morning, she played a game of one-upmanship and took the trend to the very extreme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new life in Windsor

When you have a literal wealth of palaces to choose from, it must be hard to decide where to live. And with Prince William and Kate Middleton set to move their family to Windsor to be close to the Queen, sources say the royal couple have been busy house-hunting in the idyllic English town.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A day out at Great-Granny's! Kate Middleton is spotted watching George, Charlotte and Louis play on a horse-drawn carriage while Eugenie's son August toddles nearby - as the Royal Family gather in grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted watching on as her three children played in a horse drawn carriage recently in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton, 40, appeared relaxed as she watched on while her children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four climbed aboard a horse-drawn carriage and could be seen sitting patiently once inside.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
