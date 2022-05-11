ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Is Losing More Primary Races Than He'd Like You to Know

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Despite not endorsing his opponent, the former president definitely did not want Nebraska Representative Don Bacon to win his election on...

William Donaldson
22h ago

the idea that Trump can wield so much power in this country is because to many voters will not do research on the candidates. Look at Ted Cruz, one moment he dislikes Trump, then likes him and now is opposing him. Cruz is like most Americans. vote for the person that defends our Constitution not for the pretty person. The only way this country will stay strong is having strong leadership. we are certainly lacking that on both sides of the isles

6thcavarmy
19h ago

well he lost the election, 50+ court cases, went bankrupt 6+ times, he should be used to it by now

Janice Childress
1d ago

Indict, yesterday, He's coming to MY town for more destroying, dividing, disruption this weekend. How many hired goons be out come sunset ⁉️❌

The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Explain Why They Believe the Big Lie

Some 35 percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans—believe the Big Lie, pushed relentlessly by former President Donald Trump and amplified by conservative media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They think that Trump was the true victor and that he should still be in the White House today.
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

