1. Masks will once again be required in Portland schools starting Thursday in response to an increase in COVID-19 infections. 2. Sen. Collins called police Saturday upon discovering a message written in chalk on the sidewalk outside her Bangor home. “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess” the message said. The dot in the “i” of Mainers was replaced with a drawing of a uterus and fallopian tubes in red. Officers went to the home and filed a report, but the chalk message was deemed not to be a crime.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO