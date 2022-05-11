ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Give Ukraine peace a chance, says Italy's Draghi

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWQvT_0faR71mX00
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi listens to questions during a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks at Palazzo Chigi government's office, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2022. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The United States and Europe need to work with Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict and forge a peace deal, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Speaking a day after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden, Draghi said Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, had shown it was not invincible and that it was vital to seek ways of ending the 11-week war.

"We agreed that we must continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Moscow, but also begin to ask how to build peace," Draghi told reporters, adding that it was essential for the United States to talk directly with Russia.

However, he stressed that no one should try to impose a peace deal on Ukraine. "This would be a recipe for disaster," he said.

Russia invaded its southern neighbor on Feb. 24, saying it wanted to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists - a position rejected by Kyiv and its Western backers as a pretext for an imperialist war of aggression.

Russian forces have suffered repeated setbacks on the battlefield, defying many analysts who predicted a swift victory for Moscow.

"In the beginning, it was a war in which one thought there was a Goliath and a David ... (Now) there is certainly no longer a Goliath," Draghi said. "What had seemed like an invincible power in the field ...has proved to be a non-invincible power," he said of Russia.

Draghi's call for peace negotiations during his meetings in Washington has yet to be echoed by his U.S. hosts.

When he met Biden on Tuesday, Draghi said Italy and Europe wanted "to put an end to these massacres and this violence, this butchery." He also urged the U.S. president to talk to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Speaking after the meeting, Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said Russia did not seem willing to negotiate.

"We feel the most constructive role is to continue to support the Ukrainians’ hands at the negotiating table and support them militarily," she told reporters.

Italy has sent some arms to Ukraine, but Draghi is coming under pressure from his coalition partners to halt the shipments and instead focus efforts on ending the fighting. read more

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones, Writing by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Italy#Italian#Western#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy