We’re starting off with one of the more fun reviews as we take a look at Troy Terry’s breakout campaign. Few players saw their stock rise quite like the 24-year-old Terry, who set new career highs in goals (37) and assists (30). His 67 points were the most by a Ducks player since Rickard Rakell’s 69 points in 2017-18, the last season the Ducks qualified for the playoffs.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO