Here's When You Can Expect To Stream Doctor Strange 2 At Home

Elizabeth Olsen made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the end credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 and went on to play Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, it wasn't until WandaVision hit Disney+ last year that Olsen really got to dive deep into the character. Her performance in the series earned her an Emmy nomination, and her latest portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a whole new, much scarier side to the character. The journey has been unique, to say the least, so ComicBook.com asked Olsen what it has been like to evolve this character over so much time through so many genres.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO