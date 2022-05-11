Here's When You Can Expect To Stream Doctor Strange 2 At Home

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. After months, if not years, of fan speculation, it was confirmed in late April that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would feature its own version of the Illuminati. In the original Marvel Comics source material, the Illuminati was formed after the Kree-Skrull War, and its members frequently met to exchange information and plan on how to deal grand threats targeting Earth. Multiverse of Madness took a slightly different approach with its version of the Illuminati, not only boasting a largely-different membership, but also existing on Earth-838 and essentially being a blend of a traditional superhero team and a secret society. As a bonus, we also met a longtime player from the Doctor Strange comics in the Multiverse of Madness mid-credits scene.
