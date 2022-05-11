ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Florida Man Shoots Another Man For Walking Dog 'Too Close' To Golf Course

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUcIO_0faR6KQs00
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly shooting another man for walking their dog too close to a golf course , per WFLA . Robert Levine , 74, is accused of firing at 64-year-old Herbert Merritt five times in the Kings Point community near Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Merritt told deputies it began when Levine pulled up in a golf cart and started complaining about his dog near the golf course. The two were arguing until Levine allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the 64-year-old man, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say "Levine chased Merritt around a tree while continuing to shoot," and that's when Merritt was shot in the ankle and fell to the ground. Witnesses told cops Levine grabbed a golf club from his cart and hit the victim at least four times. Merritt reportedly yelled for bystanders to call 911 during the alleged attack, the report reads.

When deputies arrived, they found the 64-year-old sitting by the tree bleeding from the gunshot wound along with some shell casings and two golf clubs covered in "a blood-like substance." The victim was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Levine was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm in public. A judge ordered him to be held without bail, according to reporters.

Comments / 5

Ronit Maman
1d ago

That's because this is Florida where are you do get prosecuted for results. Unlike New York where prosecutors are told unless somebody dies no prosecution

Reply(1)
2
Miami, FL
