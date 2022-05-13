ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Never scoop poop again with the sleek, brilliantly designed Litter-Robot 4

By Noelle Ike
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Designed with community feedback in mind, the latest Litter-Robot is all about improving on all the pain points from previous models – notably it’s less noisy, bulky and smelly. Ahead, everything to know about the Litter-Robot...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This minimalist, unibody dog house is made using hot press machines from metallic elements + felt coverings

The Cottage dog house is a minimalist dog house made from metallic elements and eco-friendly felt coverings. Your dog deserves a corner of the home to call its own. Whether that means creating your own pillow fort around your dog’s bed or buying the latest, greatest dog house that only fits in the backyard, it’s up to you. Typically, dogs aren’t too fussy and they’ll find comfort wherever there’s a hint of it–on your lap or under the couch. The Cottage dog house from LSY and Jaeyeon Choi is a new kind of minimalist dog house that taps into comfort with a felt covering and sturdy build.
PETS
The Kitchn

This Boring Rental Kitchen Got a Cute New Look for $100 — Here Are 3 Smart Takeaways You Should Steal

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. YouTuber Alexandra Gater loves giving DIY home decor advice. In fact, she’s made it her goal to help people make over their living space so it’s comfortable and stylish — even if they rent. “I really believe you don’t have to pour a ton of money into your rental to make it feel a little homier than a temporary living solution,” says the former magazine editor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like A Cat#Design#Litter Box#Whisker#The Litter Robot 4#Ai
The Independent

Where is Dyson’s airwrap and new multi-styler in stock?

When Dyson first launched its airwrap in 2018 it quickly reached cult status. And for good reason too. It blowdries and styles hair all in one go, making it a great choice for quick and speedy salon-quality locks at home.But, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the hair tool will know that it’s been near-impossible, with stock drying up (pardon the pun) almost entirely. The brand attributed this to global supply chain issues, but we’re hazarding a guess that it is also down to the launch of its all-new, revamped multi-styler that graced us in mid-March.Owing to...
HAIR CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Every Inch of Your Toaster—Inside and Out

When it comes to making your morning bagel or giving your bread that perfect crunch, toasters get the job done; they are a must-have kitchen appliance. But despite their value, these products can be difficult to clean. While you likely toss away any burnt crumbs from its tray after a few uses, when was the last time you gave your toaster a thorough scrub? "We recommend removing crumbs and any food residue that could cause a burnt taste or a fire on a weekly basis," says Vera Peterson, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. "If you only use the oven to make toast, weekly cleaning is sufficient." Here, she explains how to clean the interior and outside of your toaster so it shines like new.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cats
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An “Awful” ’80s Bookshelf Gets a Scandi-Style Upgrade Using IKEA Shelves

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing like a cozy spot to curl up with a page-turner. It’s great to have a book nook in your home, but not when it’s weighed down by bulky and out-of-date varnished bookcases, like homeowner Tatiana Panopoulou’s was.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Lego-inspired suitcase is ready to roll and be stacked like real bricks

Most of us may not be traveling yet the way we did during the pre-pandemic, but many have courageously started booking flights and flying to different destinations. It’s as if people are doing revenge travel after two years of not being able to do so. I haven’t but I might soon and I need to shop for a new suitcase.
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

This New IKEA Store Is a Sustainable Masterpiece That’s Designed Like a Beautiful Shelving Unit

Certain enterprises have mastered the art of instantly recognizable branding that subtly draws people into their stores. Tiffany & Co., for instance, has the robin’s egg hue that dons its jewelry boxes, the giant bow wrapped around its boutiques during the winter holidays, and even The St. Regis New York’s namesake suite. The American fine jewelry maker isn’t the only brand that’s figured out how to create genius marketing to render it iconic. IKEA, the Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture company that revolutionized the idea of DIY, is perhaps as famous for its wordless instruction manuals as it is for its gargantuan blue and yellow storefronts. The brand’s most recent store opening, though, is totally changing up IKEA furniture stores’ typical look. The new boutique, in Vienna, Austria, was designed to resemble the brand’s minimalist shelving units. And the architects behind the project, Querkraft Architekten, have designed a stunning building.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

Fauld Chair transforms into a longer chair in a second

What makes a good chair design? That is the perennial question among furniture designers. There is no one ultimate answer, but we look at a few things like the height, materials, structure, and the story behind the design. The Fauld Chair is a unique space-saving creation of Andy Gilles. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy