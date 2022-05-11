ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister refuses to rule out that Ukrainian refugees could be deported to Rwanda

By Sophie Peachey
 2 days ago

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove has refused to rule out that Ukrainian refugees could be deported to Rwanda under Priti Patel’s new asylum policy.

The Home Office minister said that decisions on who to deport would be considered on a “case by case basis”, and did not deny that refugees from Ukraine could be among them.

Mr Pursglove said Ukrainians should take "safe and legal routes" and "should not be getting in a small boat and paying a smuggler to get to the UK."

