(MADISON, NJ) -- The 60th season for Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will begin on June 8th with Matthew Barber’s Enchanted April, a 2003 Tony Award nominee for Best Play. Based on Elizabeth Von Arnim’s novel of the same name, it is the perfect show to launch STNJ’s re-opening as the company emerges from the pandemic shutdown. Written in the wake of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, it is an uplifting, funny, and moving tale about emerging from despair, and daring to hope and dream again. The production runs June 8-26, 2022.

1 DAY AGO