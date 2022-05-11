Johnny Depp to return to witness stand in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp is set to return to the witness stand in the defamation trial of his ex-wife Amber Heard .

The actor has already testified as part of the prosecution against Heard. The court is currently on a hiatus midway through her testimony as part of the defence case and will resume on 16 May.

Law & Crime reports that Depp will be called back as part of Heard’s case. Other testimony will be given by Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez and actor Ellen Barkin .

Depp and Heard have given very different accounts of their tumultuous relationship, and Ms Henriquez was present at several key moments during which the couple allegedly fought or argued.

Barkin had a brief relationship with Depp on the set of the movie Leaving Las Vegas in the late 1990s.

