Doctor Sleep: Netflix viewers hail ‘masterful’ horror as film rises to No 1 in rankings

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Netflix viewers have shared praise for the 2019 horror film Doctor Sleep after it made its way to the top of the streaming service’s rankings.

The film is an adaptation of Stephen King ’s 2013 novel of the same name, and a sequel to the horror classic The Shining .

In it, Ewan McGregor stars as an older version of Danny Torrence, the child from The Shining , while Rebecca Ferguson plays the supernatural villain Rose the Hat.

Doctor Sleep currently sits in the No 1 spot on Netflix’s film and TV rankings in the UK, pipping films such as Hairspray and Gods of Egypt to the post.

Viewers shared their thoughts about the film on social media, with many effusively praising the horror sequel.

“Deffo need an hour of praying in advanced tongues after watching Dr. Sleep on Netflix,” one viewer wrote.

“Been a big fan of [writer-director] Mike Flanagan and watched Doctor Sleep on Netflix. It is really good. He has sort of mastered the art of horror,” opined another.

“Thank god for Doctor Sleep being on Netflix time to feed my shinning addiction,” someone else wrote.

“PSA if for some inexplicable reason you haven’t watched Doctor Sleep yet, it’s now on Netflix UK. You’re welcome. Enjoy your new fav film everyone.”

Doctor Sleep is available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

