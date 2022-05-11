ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Man Gave His Companion Monkey Illicit Drugs, Prosecutors Say

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A 34-year-old Cincinnati man has been accused of giving amphetamines to his companion monkey, Neo. He is now facing criminal charges.

Adam Kordes could be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison if he is found guilty of cruel treatment against companion animals and having weapons under disability, according to the office of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

A veterinarian in Florida gave Cincinnati Animal Care officers a tip on February 2 that the Capuchin monkey owned by Kordes had been given illicit drugs .

According to prosecutors, officers found Neo severely malnourished when they searched Kordes' residence. In addition, blood tests confirmed the presence of amphetamines in the monkey.

When officers returned to Kordes' home on March 4, they found a 12-gauge shotgun. Due to a prior determination of mental incompetence from a 2017 indictment for aggravated vehicular homicide, Kordes is not permitted to have a firearm.

“These monkeys are social animals,” Deters said in a statement. “If they are going to be owned, the people who own them must take their responsibility to care for them seriously. We are going to do everything in our power to protect Neo and keep him away from this abusive owner.”

Deters also said Neo has been turned over to “responsible handlers” and is doing well.

#Drug Trafficking#Companion Animals#Social Animals#Cincinnati Animal Care#Capuchin
