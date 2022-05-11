ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Dan Walker ‘hopes Michael Gove is ok’ after bizarre Scouse accent interview

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeoDt_0faR5RTM00

Dan Walker jokingly said he hopes Michael Gove “is ok” after the cabinet minister gave a bizarre interview to the BBC on Wednesday morning.

Mr Gove used two different accents and adopted a sarcastic tone as the BBC Breakfas t presenter tackled him on the cost of living crisis.

“I’ve watched our interview back a few times now,” Mr Walker wrote in a tweet later in the day. “Still trying to work out what happened,” he added. “I hope Mr Gove is ok.”

Mr Gove cut a frustrated figure as he was forced to defend the government’s decision not to include any policies in the Queen’s Speech to help families with rising bills.

Boris Johnson’s legislative agenda, read out by Prince Charles in the House of Lords on Tuesday, included a pledge to  “strengthen the economy”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RE1LT_0faR5RTM00

But there were no specific measures aimed at helping people with their food, fuel and energy bills, which are expected to rise again in October when the price cap lifts.

“We are constantly looking at ideas… in order to ensure we relieve pressure on people who are facing incredibly tough times,” Mr Gove said, when asked why ministers had not done more to help with the biggest squeeze on living standards since the post-war period.

“But that doesn’t amount to an emergency budget,” he added, putting extra emphasis and an accent on the words emergency budget.

He had been referring to speculation in the media that Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, could intervene with further help before he delivers his autumn budget.

Mr Sunak’s spring statement in March was widely criticised for not doing enough.

“It is an example of some commentators chasing their own tales,” Mr Gove said of the press reports.

Switching to what sounded like an American accent, Mr Gove then accused some pundits of “taking a statement that is commonsensical” and turning it into a “big news story”.

During the interview he also insisted that it was “no big deal” that the government had no plans for an emergency budget in the summer and told people to “calm down” in a Liverpudlian accent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPlMH_0faR5RTM00

Asked later about Mr Gove’s use of regional accents, the prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters he was not aware of the levelling up secretary breaking into Scouse during cabinet meetings.

He added: “Michael Gove is an effective cabinet communicator who has a variety of means of getting the message across.”

The spokesperson said the PM has again urged ministers to be "as creative as possible" in devising measures to ease the cost of living squeeze.

Mr Gove was criticised  for dismissing the prospects of an “emergency budget” with his American and scouse accents.

Lisa Nandy, his Labour shadow, tweeted: “What is he doing!? Making jokes and using silly voices while families across the country are struggling to survive.

"This isn’t a game (or an Oxford Union debate!). People are having to choose between heating and eating."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Lisa Nandy
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy - live: Peter Andre ‘manhood’ article discussed in Coleen Rooney trial

Rebekah Vardy has said she “deeply regrets” sharing details about the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” with a newspaper. Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, gave evidence at the High Court on Tuesday in her libel battle against Coleen Rooney over accusations that she leaked “false stories” to the press. Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy about an interview she gave to the News Of The World about an alleged sexual encounter with singer Peter Andre, reading out the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”Asked whether giving the interview was respectful to Mr Andre, Mrs Vardy said: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this.” She added: “It is something that I deeply regret.”Mrs Rooney, 36, was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” after last year accusing Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press in a viral social media post. Mrs Vardy denies leaking stories and is suing Mrs Vardy for libel.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouse#Economy#British Royal Family#Uk#Bbc#The House Of Lords
The Independent

Blackford: Scottish voters have sent very clear message to Boris Johnson

Scottish voters have “sent a message” to Boris Johnson and his Conservatives, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.The Tories have suffered at the polls in the local elections, with vote share in a number of wards across Scotland dropping by more than 10%.One Scottish Tory frontbencher described the early results as “disappointing”, claiming part of the reason was the partygate saga.I think people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his ConservativesIan BlackfordSpeaking to the BBC, Mr Blackford said: “The important story from Scotland is the fact that...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: No new help with cost of living in Boris Johnson’s plan to get Britain ‘back on track’ after Covid

A package of measures unveiled by Boris Johnson today with a promise to get Britain “back on track” after the Covid pandemic contained no new support for households struggling with the cost of living.Announcing his legislative programme for the year ahead, the prime minister acknowledged that families are “anxious about the future” and promised to monitor the situation over the coming months and help “where we can”.But he poured cold water on any further imminent steps to ease the burden of skyrocketing inflation - predicted to top 10 per cent before the end of 2022 – warning that any such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy says she regrets telling newspaper about ‘size of Peter Andre’s manhood’

Rebekah Vardy has said she “deeply regrets” giving information to a newspaper about her claimed sexual encounter with Peter Andre.The model and former reality TV contestant, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, gave evidence on Tuesday at the High Court in her libel battle against Coleen Rooney.Mrs Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy about an interview she gave to the now-defunct News Of The World.Mr Sherborne showed what appeared to be an A3 printout of the article to Mrs Vardy in the witness box before reading the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Voters in Stoke call for PM to deliver on levelling up

Voters in Stoke-on-Trent have called on the government to deliver on levelling up pledges as the cabinet met in the city. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Middleport Pottery for a cabinet meeting with Michael Gove. "We are ministers representing the whole of the United Kingdom," said Levelling Up Secretary Mr...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Piers Morgan blocks Simon McCoy following argument over viewing figures

Piers Morgan got into a public dispute with broadcaster Simon McCoy on Twitter on Thursday (12 May) over viewing figures for his new series.Morgan currently presents a talk show, Uncensored, on the newly launched channel TalkTV.While his debut episode – which featured an interview with Donald Trump – was reported to have significantly outperformed rival news channels, TalkTV, and Morgan’s programme, has suffered a subsequent drop in ratings.Earlier this week, Morgan wrote on Twitter: ““UPDATE: [we] beat Sky News and GB News in the UK ratings AGAIN last night. “Still very early days, but the show is already gaining...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Passport nightmare? Call your MP, but don’t expect miracles

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.During the Covid-19 pandemic, I calculate, expiring passports outstripped renewals by 12,000 per day. It was clear from the early in the Covid crisis that a knock-on “passport crisis” would loom once travel restrictions were lifted – unless careful plans were laid so that HM Passport Office could cope.That’s exactly what we did, claims the government. It predicts 36 per cent more...
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Jong-un lookalike crashes Scott Morrison campaign event

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un disrupted the Australian election campaign when he burst into an event that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was attending with lawmaker Gladys Liu.The impersonator, who later identified himself by the stage name Howard X, started talking to the gathered media.Wearing a Mao-style striped suit, horn-rimmed glasses and sporting Mr Kim’s trademark high-cut hairstyle, Mr X, whose real name is Lee Howard Ho Wun, could be seen in a video sarcastically announcing his intention to support Ms Liu.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kim Jong-un wears face mask for first time as he discusses North Korea Covid outbreakBoris Johnson dodges partygate question as new fines issuedMeteor streaks across night sky in Herefordshire
WORLD
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned on why he needs ‘four’ aides to help with interview

Jacob Rees-Mogg found himself in hot water as he faced questions about why he had turned up with possibly as many as four advisers to interviews defending civil service job cuts.The Brexit opportunities and Government efficiency minister toured the broadcast studios on Friday to argue in favour of Boris Johnson’s plan of slashing around 90,000 Whitehall jobs in a bid to save taxpayers’ money.The Cabinet minister said the cuts were designed to bring numbers “back to normal” levels after extra staff were brought in to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of Brexit in 2016.How many advisers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Michael Gove ‘super cool’ with tearing up protocol and claims PM is ‘expert negotiator’

Michael Gove has said he is “super cool” with the idea of legislation to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally – despite the risk it could spark a trade war with the EU.The levelling up secretary was said to be furious about foreign secretary Liz Truss pushing for radical action to remove protocol checks – but insisted on Wednesday that he was relaxed about the plan.Asked how angry he was about the move on a scale of one to 10, Mr Gove told LBC: “Minus five. I’m super cool with it. I’m a big, big Liz Truss fan.”However,...
POLITICS
BBC

Councillor Gordon Cranney quits Hartlepool Conservative group

A councillor who was re-elected after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman has resigned from the Conservative Party. Gordon Cranney was returned to Hartlepool's Seaton ward on Friday, just days after his court appearance which he kept from his Tory colleagues. Earlier this week, Conservative borough councillors said they would...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy