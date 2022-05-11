ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp trial - live: Pirates actor will return to stand as Amber Heard’s sister and Ellen Barkin testify

By Oliver O'Connell,Megan Sheets ,Gino Spocchia and Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 2 days ago

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week. Judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference and informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

At the end of last week, both sides issued statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.

Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.

According to reporting by Law & Crime , Depp will also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship in the 1990s.

Zorro Del La Vega
1d ago

Heard family and friends occupied Depp generosity rent free. Of course Heard don't want to cough up her lavish lifestyle to her demise. Treat people and relationships the way she has. It will certainly come back, to bite you, in The End.

27
Noncentz
1d ago

This was the acting gig of her life. Her life is on the line and she failed miserably. Likely since she, much like Joosy Smalls, was the screenwriter, director and producer. Actors often think they are far more intelligent than they really are, simply because they are able to regurgitate words penned by people far more intelligent than themselves.

18
Jeremy Breaux
1d ago

whitneys friends deposition says it was amber attacking on the stairway and johnny defended her. sure hope she doesnt lie under oath. even her parants sided with him in text. why is she testifying anyways? she never finished her deposition

8
IN THIS ARTICLE
