ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Sheku Bayoh death had significant impact on police involved, inquiry told

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFKRY_0faR5KXV00

The family of a man who died in police custody are “not the only people who have been affected adversely” by his death seven years ago, a former officer has said.

Alan Paton was one of nine officers involved in restraining Sheku Bayoh when responding to a call in Kirkcaldy , Fife , on May 3, 2015.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement read out at a public inquiry in Edinburgh investigating Mr Bayoh’s death, Brian McConnachie QC, representing Mr Paton, said the former police officer was “impacted significantly” by the incident.

He said Mr Paton retired from Police Scotland due to “ill health” and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder since the death.

Mr McConnachie continued: “The chair of the inquiry has already stated that the family of Sheku Bayoh and their interests will be at the heart of the inquiry and it is acknowledged that this is entirely appropriate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NThsr_0faR5KXV00

“However, they are not the only people to have been affected adversely by the events of the early morning of 3 May 2015.

“The death of Sheku Bayoh has also impacted significantly upon the life of Alan Paton and his family.”

The lawyer went on to say Mr Paton has denied allegations that police decisions and actions in the build up to Mr Bayoh’s death were impacted by the colour of his skin.

Mr Bayou’s family have previously said they believe race played a part in his death.

They have repeatedly asked: “If he was a white man, would he have been treated any different?”

Mr McConnachie told the inquiry the ex-officer “carried out his duties diligently and properly” the night Mr Bayoh was killed.

He said: “His (Mr Paton’s) involvement in matters has been singled out falsely as being motivated by race.

“There has been extensive media coverage naming him as being involved in the incident and alleging racism and violence on his part.

“Mr Paton denies all these various accusations.

“He carried out his duties diligently and properly.”

Mr McConnachie said Mr Paton believes the inquiry will be able to establish on the evidence that there was “no wrongdoing on his part”, and that “none of the decisions that he made nor actions he took were affected in any way by Mr Bayoh’s race”.

Roddy Dunlop QC, representing retired constable Nicole Short and Constable Craig Walker, who were also at the scene the night Mr Bayou died, read a statement to the inquiry on their behalf.

It said Ms Short has been rendered “permanently disabled” from injuries she sustained the day of Mr Bayou’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eVMN_0faR5KXV00

Mr Dunlop continued: “It would be naive to think that the events of that day have not had material impact on the lives of the families of the officers who attended the scene that day.”

He said there have been accusations of racism directed against those officers and “such vilification has a lasting impact”.

Mr Dunlop added: “The human interest in the welfare of those officers has largely been ignored since May 2015.

“Their reputations have been tarnished, they will forever be associated with the death of Mr Bayoh, the accusations of racism, the accusations of brutality levelled against them.

“Ms Short and Pc Walker are confident that these accusations are not fairly directed at them. They were simply doing their duty in trying and traumatic circumstances.”

Claire Mitchell QC, representing the Bayoh family, told the inquiry they have experienced institutional failure which began with a failure to preserve the life of Mr Bayoh and thereafter properly to investigate his death.

She said Mr Bayoh’s family have “endured the media smearing and stereotyping of Sheku and the use of racist stereotypes in connection with the circumstances of his death”.

Ms Mitchell added: “Police officers, Police Scotland, the Pirc (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner), the Scottish Police Federation and Crown Office all have difficult questions to answer.

“Now is the time for the truth about the death of Sheku Bayoh to emerge.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-Pc awarded almost £1m by Police Scotland in sexism case

A former Police Scotland armed response officer who exposed the “ugly and rampant culture of sexism and misogyny” within the firearms department has been awarded a settlement of almost £1 million by the force.Former constable Rhona Malone won a victimisation claim against Police Scotland following an employment tribunal last year.She began grievance action after a senior police officer said he did not want to see two female armed officers deployed together when there were sufficient male staff on duty.The employment tribunal heard that in an email on January 10, 2018, which Ms Malone was copied into, he said this “makes...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Alistair Wilson murder: Police appeal for witnesses present at hotel

Detectives on the hunt for a murderer who shot a bank worker on the doorstep of his Highlands home have urged anyone who was in the hotel opposite two days before the fatal shooting to come forward.Alistair Wilson, who was killed at his Nairn home in 2004, objected to a retrospective planning application for a large decking area outside the Havelock Hotel opposite his property and detectives believe this to be significant to the investigation.Investigators have said the father-of-two’s objection was discussed in the hotel bar from Friday, November 26 2004, and over the weekend up until his murder two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheku Bayoh: Sister tells inquiry she does not feel safe in Scotland

The sister of Sheku Bayoh has said she no longer feels safe in Scotland, after her brother's death in police custody. Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015. Kadi Johnson was addressing the public inquiry into her brother's death. The family believes race...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sheku Bayoh lawyer blasts authorities for ‘dishonesty, racism and incompetence’

The police, their watchdog and the Crown Office operated an “unholy trinity of dishonesty, racism and incompetence” it has been claimed ahead of the opening of an inquiry into the death of a black man who died after being restrained by officers.Sheku Bayoh, a 31-year-old trainee gas engineer, died in May 2015 while being held by officers who were responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.As an inquiry into his death opened on Tuesday, the Bayoh family solicitor, Aamer Anwar, challenged the police officers involved to give a full testimony if they had nothing to hide.The public inquiry, chaired by...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Paton
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Brian Mcconnachie
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, says police report

Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a police report.New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt, according to police.An account from one officer on the scene also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.The nationawide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com following the 9 May capture. “He is never going to see the light of day again.”Their escape from the Lauderdale county...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Casey White: Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.White, who was in a relationship with Ms Shelton at the time, was in the home with her at the time of the shooting.Back then, officials ruled White out as a suspect, classed the 31-year-old’s death as a suicide and the case was closed.But Ms Shelton’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.Pc Ireland Murdock allegedly committed the offence in Lambeth, south London, while off duty on Saturday 25 September last year, Scotland Yard said.The officer, attached to the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on 11 January.The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct.The officer has been suspended.He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.PA
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
The Independent

The Independent

646K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy