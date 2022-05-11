ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on today?

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozgg4_0faR5G0b00

The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded its fourth week at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia, on 5 May and will not resume until next week.

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post , titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the op-ed, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Heard countersued her ex-husband, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Depp has asked for $50m in damages; Heard has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims.

The trial in Depp’s suit began on 11 April. The first four weeks of testimony have painted a harrowing portrait of the former couple’s tumultuous relationship as the jury heard testimony from both actors as well as a string of other people who knew them.

Heard testified on 4 and 5 May before the court entered a week-long break, with proceedings set to resume on 16 May.

Here’s a look at what comes next:

Proceedings to resume at 9am on 16 May

Since the start of the trial, the proceedings have begun at 10am US eastern time each day with a 15-minute break in the morning and a lunch lasting between one and two hours.

Following another 15-minute break in the afternoon, the trial usually adjourns for the day at around 5pm.

However Judge Azcarate has said that following the weeklong break, proceedings will begin every day at 9am eastern time and could run until 5.30pm on some days.

She cited the 27 May date of closing arguments as the reason for the longer days ahead.

Closing arguments set for 27 May

Before the court went dark on 5 May, Judge Penney Azcarate alerted jurors that closing arguments will take place on 27 May.

Before then, Heard’s team will finish presenting their defence before Depp’s team has a chance to offer a rebuttal.

Judge Azcarate indicated that jury deliberations will begin as soon as closing arguments are finished on 27 May.

It’s impossible to say how long it will take the jury to deliberate on Depp’s claims of defamation, especially given the mountain of evidence presented.

The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled ‘how dare you talk to me’

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer Keenan Wyatt has testified during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly loud” when he told her that Mr Depp cared for her. According to Mr Wyatt, Ms Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me” after he tried to speak to her during a private flight. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp on Instagram

Jason Momoa appears to have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC franchise opposite Heard, who plays his love interest Mera. The pair will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is scheduled for release in March 2023.As per Gamerant, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Momoa began following Depp on Instagram once the trial – taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia – was well underway.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

