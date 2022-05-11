ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lila Moss wears diabetes monitor in Versace-Fendi campaign

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxQBW_0faR4KVI00

Lila Moss has posed in a new joint campaign for Versace and Fendi while wearing a diabetes monitoring device on her upper arm.

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss appears in the campaign in a sleeveless silk dress, accessorised with black and gold heels and a matching tiny black and gold handbag.

On the back of her upper-right arm, the 19-year-old model sports a blood glucose monitoring device that is used to control her Type 1 diabetes .

The Fendi-Versace collection is the result of a collaboration between Donatella Versace and Fendi’s womenswear artistic director, Kim Jones.

Lila previously wore an insulin pump while walking the runway for a joint show between Versace and Fendi last September.

She gained praise for wearing the pump during the show as it was clearly visible on her thigh as she walked in a baroque gold and white swimsuit worn under a gold-trimmed pink jacket.

Lila first revealed she had Type 1 diabetes in August 2020, in an interview with The Kit.

She said: “I think not many people know I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have Type 1.”

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin, the hormone that controls blood glucose, which can result in glucose levels becoming too high.

People who live with Type 1 diabetes need to have daily injections of insulin or wear an insulin pump to help balance out their blood glucose levels.

Lila also recently appeared at the 2022 Met Gala in a sheer Burberry dress that revealed an insulin pod attached to her left hip and the blood glucose monitoring device on her upper-right arm.

In late April, she appeared in an episode of British Vogue ’s YouTube series, In The Bag, where she revealed that she keeps glucose tablets and a wireless insulin pump on her at all times.

She said : “This is very important to keep in my bag, it comes with me everywhere. I even have an Apple AirTag to follow it around with my phone.”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Met Gala 2022 After-Party Looks: What Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian and More Wore After the Carpet

Watch: Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!. Not a bad way to spend a Monday. Stars gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 for the 2022 Met Gala. Held every year to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute and to celebrate its latest exhibition—this year's is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—it's basically a grown-up prom, giving style-lovers the opportunity to marvel over A-list attendees' custom looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Boots Sharp Jeans with Chic Heels for A Lunch Date with Her Mom

Click here to read the full article. Amal Clooney was chicly dressed for a day out with her mom in New York on Saturday — with boots to match. While in the Upper East Side to have lunch at Saint Ambroeus with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, the international human rights lawyer was sharply outfitted in a pair of dark denim blue jeans. Featuring a slim fit with slightly flared hems, the style was given a preppy twist when paired with a sleeveless beige sweater that featured a rubbed texture and mock-neck silhouette. Completing Clooney’s outfit was a pair of oversized Max...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Irina Shayk Put Her Curves On Full Display In This Head-To-Toe Leather Look—Wow!

We know Irina Shayk always looks like a bombshell, but she really took her Met Gala outfit to the next level in a head-to-toe all-black, all-leather, curve-hugging ensemble! The supermodel, 36, skipped the opportunity to wear another extravagant gown and instead rocked a black suit composed of a fitted jacket, sexy skintight pants, a shiny bodysuit over a dress shirt and tie and sky-high heeled boots, all by Burberry and all leather. Biker, punk chic!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes an Elegant Met Gala Arrival in Crisscross Dress & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey brought elegance to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in New York in an all-black look. She was seen exiting The Pierre Hotel to make her way to the big event. The model set herself apart from all the glitz and glam of the night by opting for a dress with a subdued color, but had eye-catching construction. The star stood tall in a black crisscrossed bodice that hung over her shoulders and laid over her back much like a scarf. The bodice transitioned into a diamond cutout, showing off the star’s mid-drift,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Donatella Versace
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#Type 1 Diabetes#Handbag
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning actress and singer stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kim Kardashian Wears Second Marilyn Monroe Dress Following Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is continuing her homage to Marilyn Monroe in another standout fashion moment. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself wearing the vintage Norman Norell green sequined dress Monroe wore at the 1962 Golden Globe Awards, where she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite. Kardashian is seen posing in the vintage dress in a hotel room, holding Monroe’s actual Golden Globe Award.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Jennifer Lopez Joins Heidi Klum in Making Overalls a Thing Again

ICYMI, overalls are back. Jennifer Lopez is the most recent celebrity (hot off the heels of Heidi Klum and Sydney Sweeney) to embrace this throwback look — and we have to admit, we're feeling this '90s-inspired trend more than ever now. The newly-engaged star stepped out with Ben Affleck...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Brings Slick Glam to ‘Girls Night Out’ in Red-Hot Minidress & Louboutin Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez took going-out style to new heights this week. The “Papi” singer posed on Instagram before a night out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with her girlfriends, wearing a sleek red minidress from Saint Laurent. The wool number featured a turtleneck silhouette, complete with long sleeves and a vertical accent shaped like a military jacket’s eyelet. Completing J-Lo’s ensemble were large silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a white minaudière...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Goes Casual in a White T-shirt, Baggy Jeans and Sleek Sneakers for Her Daughter Emme Muñiz’s Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez put a modern spin on a classic look while attending her daughter Emme Muñiz’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Friday evening alongside her son Maximilian Muñiz. Lopez donned a white cropped crewneck T-shirt paired with slouchy medium-wash jeans for a casual yet chic look. The waistband on the jeans featured multiple buttons and fasteners with a crisscross design. Accessories-wise, Lopez went with a pair of circular silver sunglasses that had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy