ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Youth Cup final: How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest tonight

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoxgC_0faR3gpn00

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are preparing to face off in the final of the FA Youth Cup this evening.

The Red Devils booked their place in the final with an impressive 3-0 victory over Wolves thanks to a brace from Charlie McNeil and another from Alejandro Garnacho.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest produced a sensational comeback to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the last four. Two stoppage time goals from Detlef Esapa Osong clinched their place in the final as they kept alive their hopes of silverware.

But who will come out on top?

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the match?

The FA Youth Cup final kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on MUTV. It is also available for free on The FA Player and through a Paid Online Event (POE) on Facebook for 99p.

Highlights will then be on United’s and Nottingham Forest’s YouTube channels shortly after the full-time whistle.

How many fans will be there?

More than 65,000 fans are set to flock to Old Trafford for the FA Youth Cup final on Wednesday evening.

“It’s a massive game, significant in the club’s history,” said United youth captain Rhys Bennett, who has been with the club since Under-9 level.

“We’re proud to get to the final. We’re buzzing. Comfortably the biggest crowd we’ve played in front of.

“It’s an amazing experience for every one of us. It’s the closest you can get to a first-team game, playing in front of thousands of fans, an unbelievable opportunity.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two men arrested at Tottenham vs Burnley following ‘discriminatory gestures’

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence during Tottenham’s win over Burnley on Sunday.The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium and arrested by officers before being taken into custody.A statement on Tottenham’s official Twitter feed read: “The club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following discriminatory gestures at today’s match.“We shall be supporting the police with their investigation.”Burnley also pledged to work with Tottenham and both the Metropolitan Police and Lancashire Police on the matter. Read More Sam Kerr strikes in extra-time as Chelsea defeat City and retain FA CupEverton vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updatesChelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final latest updates
SOCIETY
The Independent

Leeds snatch last-gasp draw against Brighton to move out of relegation zone

It was just one goal to earn just one point but it could make a world of difference to Leeds’ chances of Premier League survival. Pascal Struijk’s stoppage-time equaliser, fashioned by the magical footwork of young Joe Gelhardt, salvaged a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion to send the Elland Road crowd home happy, when they had briefly looked on the edge of mutiny.Before Struijk’s back-post header, there were chants from the home crowd for the departed Marcelo Bielsa and demands for the board to go the same way as him. While a goal down to Danny Welbeck’s neat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson: I wouldn’t be ‘hurt’ if Watford asked me to step aside for final game

Roy Hodgson admits he “wouldn’t kick up any fuss” if asked to step aside and allow successor Rob Edwards to take charge of Watford’s season finale at Chelsea.Hodgson’s last home match as manager of the relegated Hornets ended in a humiliating 5-1 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Leicester.The 74-year-old is scheduled to end his short tenure following next weekend’s trip to Stamford Bridge before former Forest Green boss Edwards takes over ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.Ex-England manager Hodgson has no intention of walking away prematurely and, should the club propose an alternative, would advise his replacement to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup result and final score as Sam Kerr hits extra-time winner

Chelsea retained the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City, completing the double this season after winning the Super League title last week.City had twice equalised, first through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr’s opener and, near the end, Hayley Raso cancelled out Erin Cuthbert’s screamer. However, Kerr struck early in the first period of extra time to give Chelsea their fourth FA Cup.It is the 11th major trophy for Chelsea under Emma Hayes since the Briton took charge in 2012.The holders opened the scoring around the half-hour mark at a wet Wembley with a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Bennett
The Independent

Jeffrey Schlupp snatches late leveller for Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp netted a late equaliser as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at fellow Premier League mid-table side Aston Villa.Schlupp, five minutes after coming on, finished from close range in the 82nd minute to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener.Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a subsequent Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place respectively, a point apart.After Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stockport hold their nerve to wrap up National League title

Paddy Madden’s 25th goal of the season helped Stockport seal the National League title and promotion back to the Football League with a 2-0 win over Halifax.Dave Challinor’s men knew a point would be enough on the final day and a crowd of 10,307 filled Edgeley Park to try to inspire a second key home victory of the week.Madden produced the solitary goal in Wednesday’s crucial triumph over Torquay, which opened up a three-point gap over nearest challengers Wrexham and the forward’s early strike was followed by a Will Collar effort in the second half as the Hatters booked a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen dents Manchester City title push as West Ham hold champions to draw

Manchester City battled back from two goals down and missed a late penalty to keep the title race alive after a rip-roaring 2-2 draw at West Ham.Jarrod Bowen’s first-half double threatened to hand the initiative to second-placed Liverpool, who would have surely relished the challenge of drawing level on points and gnawing away at the goal difference at Southampton on Tuesday night.But Jack Grealish pulled one back after the break and an own goal by Vladimir Coufal hauled City level to at least keep their title destiny in their hands.Bowen's on fire.CC: Gareth Southgate pic.twitter.com/ijnodw2fve— West Ham United (@WestHam) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nine-man Everton miss chance to secure Premier League status in Brentford defeat

Everton blew a chance to secure their Premier League status as Brentford twice came from behind to earn a 3-2 win against nine men at Goodison Park.Leeds’ draw against Brighton meant victory for the Toffees would put an end to the spectre of a first relegation since 1951, and that seemed the most likely outcome when Dominic Calvert-Lewin marked his first start in five weeks with a 10th-minute opener.But, in keeping with Everton’s season, things were not going to be that simple – Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for a foul on Ivan Toney eight minutes later, and Brentford levelled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fa Youth Cup#Uk#The Red Devils#Mutv#United#Nottingham Forest#Old Trafford#Under 9
The Independent

Jesse Marsch hoping last-gasp equaliser against Brighton gives Leeds momentum

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch feels Pascal Struijk’s late equaliser against Brighton has shifted the momentum in the Premier League survival battle in his side’s favour.Substitute Struijk’s stoppage-time header cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first-half opener in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and crucially clinched Leeds the point needed to climb out of the bottom three with one game remaining.Leeds leapfrogged Burnley, who still have a game in hand after losing at Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and will head to Brentford on the final day hoping to retain their top-flight status.“We’re alive right now, regardless of the last day,” Marsch said....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City hit back at West Ham to keep title bid on track

Manchester City came from two down to draw 2-2 with West Ham and edge closer to clinching the Premier League title.Two goals from Jarrod Bowen in the first half at the London Stadium threatened to throw Liverpool a lifeline as the Hammers paid tribute to long-time servant Mark Noble ahead of his retirement.But Jack Grealish pulled one back shortly after half-time and Vladimir Coufal headed into his own net in the 69th minute to draw City level.City had a golden chance to win it when they were awarded a late penalty but Lukasz Fabianski saved Riyad Mahrez’s effort.Pascal Struijk came...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Frank Lampard feels refereeing error cost Everton chance to end relegation fears

Frank Lampard claimed a refereeing mistake cost Everton the chance to end the threat of relegation hanging over them as they twice blew a lead and finished with nine men in a 3-2 home defeat to Brentford.Knowing a win would have made them safe after Leeds could only draw with Brighton, Everton responded to a wall of noise inside Goodison Park to take a 10th-minute lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first goal since August.But the game turned eight minutes later. Richarlison appealed for a penalty, claiming his shirt was pulled by Kristoffer Ajer, but Michael Oliver waved play on, Brentford went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as quickfire double puts Bees ahead at 10-man Toffees

Everton missed the chance to secure its place in the Premier League for another season after having two men sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford on Sunday.The game turned on an 18th-minute red card to Jarrad Branthwaite for pulling back Ivan Toney, when Everton was leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal.Still, Everton — needing a win to guarantee survival — bounced back from conceding an equalizer in the 37th minute because of an own-goal by Seamus Coleman by going ahead again when Richarlison converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.Brentford twice in two minutes from the 62nd, through Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry, and substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded after he launched himself studs-first at Henry in the 88th.Everton stayed two points above the bottom three and has two games remaining, against Crystal Palace at home on Thursday and Arsenal away next Sunday.Leeds is a point behind Everton and has one game left, at Brentford on the final day, while third-to-last Burnley still has Aston Villa and Newcastle to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘I want to suffer’: Antonio Conte keen to watch Arsenal’s game in top four scrap

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is ready to “suffer” when watching Arsenal’s game with Newcastle on Monday night after his side moved into the top four.Spurs climbed above their north London rivals in the race for Champions League qualification after an edgy 1-0 win over Burnley, which was secured by Harry Kane’s controversial first-half penalty.Arsenal have to beat Newcastle to reclaim the upper hand going into the final day and the whole of north London will be watching wanting different outcomes.“I think first of all we had to do our task and to win and get three points and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rayan Ait-Nouri earns Wolves a point at home to relegated Norwich

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal in 19 months salvaged a point for Wolves against relegated Norwich.The defender – who had not scored since his 2020 debut – struck to rescue a 1-1 draw at Molineux.Yet eighth-placed Wolves extended their winless run to six – a streak which officially ended their hopes of a return to the Europa League.They were forced to come from behind after Teemu Pukki’s 11th goal of the season gave the Canaries a first-half lead.Relegated Norwich did at least end a run of five straight defeats but they remain bottom of the Premier League.If the Canaries were going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood to settle for fifth place

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to accept that a top-five Premier League finish would represent success as he targets Champions League qualification.The Gunners travel to Newcastle on Monday evening for their penultimate game of the season locked in a battle for fourth place with neighbours Tottenham, who kept up the heat by following up Thursday’s 3-0 north London derby triumph with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.However, asked if fifth would be something to celebrate, Arteta was unequivocal.It's in our hands and we want to now capitalise on that and the excitement and the opportunity's there, and we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane penalty guides Tottenham past spirited Burnley to boost top four hopes

So now the pressure is on Arsenal. Tottenham have surged past their local rivals to top the north London mini-league, occupying fourth place and perhaps timing their charge to perfection. A second win in four days again included a contentious penalty but, regardless of why they are awarded, Harry Kane converts them and his 37th goal of the season for club and country left Burnley contemplating life in the Championship.The Champions League may instead beckon for Tottenham after a win, if not necessarily a margin of victory, that reflected their transformation. The low point of Antonio Conte’s reign was defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City will give ‘all of our lives’ in last game to secure Premier League title, promises Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is relieved that Manchester City’s title destiny is still in their own hands after they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham.City now know a win against Aston Villa next weekend will seal a fourth Premier League crown in five years, regardless of what Liverpool do.Guardiola’s side had to battle back from two goals down at the London Stadium, and then missed a late penalty to win it through Riyad Mahrez.Jarrod Bowen’s first-half double threatened to hand the initiative to second-placed Liverpool, who would have surely relished the challenge of drawing level on points and gnawing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha must manage reactions better, admits Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted Wilfried Zaha is a “target” but has to “manage the situation” better following the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.The contest saw Zaha react in animated fashion to some challenges made on him, including briefly squaring up to John McGinn and protesting to referee Chris Kavanagh.The Ivory Coast forward was taunted by Villa fans and at one point in the second half cupped his ears to the crowd.When asked in his post-match press conference about Zaha’s behaviour, Vieira said: “This is part of Wilfried and his character, his personality.“This is a strength, (and) weakness at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City keep title within grasp despite late Riyad Mahrez penalty miss at West Ham

With bruised knuckles and bleeding fingertips, Manchester City desperately clawed their way out of the abyss against West Ham to ensure the title race is still in their hands with one game of the season remaining. Pep Guardiola’s side had arrived at the London Stadium knowing victory would all but complete their coronation as Premier League champions but instead found themselves trailing by two goals at half-time, having seen Jarrod Bowen unravel their dominance over the course of two devastating counter-attacks.Defeat would have represented a full-scale disaster for Manchester City, potentially leaving Liverpool able to pip them on goal difference....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage hopeful Ruben Neves will stay despite transfer rumours

Boss Bruno Lage insists Wolves are singing from the same hymn sheet with their desire to keep Ruben Neves.Fans serenaded the midfielder as they chanted for him to stay amid links to Arsenal and Manchester United during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Norwich.Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal since October 2020 cancelled out Teemu Pukki’s opener.The draw officially ended Wolves’ slim hopes of European football next season and they sit eighth, five points behind the top seven ahead of Sunday’s final-day trip to Liverpool.But Neves was the focus from the terraces and Lage is in agreement with his singing supporters, who chanted “don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy