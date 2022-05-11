ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE announces storyline injury update on Charlotte Flair

By Joseph Currier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a new storyline injury update on former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. During this morning's episode of WWE's The Bump, it was announced that Flair will be "out of action indefinitely" following her "I Quit" match against Ronda...

