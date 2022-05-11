ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies by suicide outside of Scottsdale police, fire HQ

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around noon on Tuesday, May 10, outside of the Scottsdale Police and Fire Headquarters, officials say.

Officials could not render lifesaving measures due to the injury the victim sustained, according to a press release issued.

Police and fire personnel were at headquarters when a gunshot was heard, officials say. Unknown if it was coming from inside or outside, personnel worked to discover the source of the sound. The police and fire headquarters is at 8401 E. Indian School Road.

A male subject was discovered just outside the front entrance to headquarters with a self-inflicted gunshot would to the head, officials say.

Scottsdale Police detectives arrived and investigated the incident, which included notifying the next of kin with the support of police crisis intervention specialists. The specialists are a group of mental health professionals who work with community members and employees to get through an initial mental or life crisis and help them work toward healing, the press release stated.

The police department wants to bring awareness to suicide awareness during the National Mental Health Awareness Month and resources that are available.

AZFamily

3 men used construction equipment to steal ATMs in Mesa, Pinal County, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men are behind bars after they used construction equipment to steal several ATMs in Mesa and one in Pinal County, and it was a glove that proved to be their downfall, police said. Investigators said three ATMs were stolen in the Mesa since November. The thieves stole construction equipment to take the ATMs or safes from businesses. The ATMs and safes were later found at different locations after being dumped. The construction equipment was left where they stole the ATM. During one of the crimes, a thief left behind a single black and white glove.
MESA, AZ
