ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WHO's European countries say Moscow office should be moved

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uym8U_0faR39zB00

Members of the World Health Organization’s European region have condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine , which could result in moving one of the agency’s offices out of Russia and suspending all meetings there until Moscow pulls its troops out of Ukraine.

In a statement after a resolution passed on Tuesday, countries in the WHO’s European region said they were “highly concerned” over the situation in Ukraine that was “triggered by the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.” More than 40 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the U.K., voted in favor of the statement, while Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan voted against it.

The resolution said the WHO should do “whatever is possible to support the government in Ukraine” and to consider the possible relocation of the United Nations health agency's Moscow-based European Office for the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases to another country. It also asked the WHO’s European director to consider temporarily suspending all meetings in Russia until the country withdraws its military forces from Ukraine.

To date, the WHO has confirmed more than 200 attacks on health facilities and first responders in Ukraine, resulting in at least 75 deaths.

After a recent trip to Ukraine where he spoke with health workers and victims of the invasion, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that “what Ukraine really needs more than anything else is peace,” and appealed to Russia to stop its war.

Still, some academics doubted the European resolution would have much impact.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO’s Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, called it “a weak rebuke that won’t bother Putin.” In a tweet, he called instead for the WHO to remove Russia’s voting rights at the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s annual meeting of its member countries, scheduled for later this month.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'purge': Russia's top commander Valery Gerasimov 'is suspended' while a clutch of other generals 'have been sacked or arrested' over Ukraine invasion blunders, Kyiv claims

Russia's top commander General Valery Gerasimov has been suspended, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president has claimed, while a clutch of other officers have been sacked or arrested amid a rumoured purge of top brass. Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of military intelligence and one of President Zelensky's inner circle,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Ukraine#World Health Assembly#Voting Rights#Who#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian oil boss dies ‘from toad poisoning’

A former top manager of the Russian energy corporation Lukoil has died from suspected toad poisoning, reports say. Following a session with a local shaman in Mytishchi, a city northeast of Russia’s capital Moscow, Alexander Subbotin a Lukoil board member, allegedly died in a basement after an anti-hangover session with the healer.Subbotin visited the shaman, Magua, and his wife at their home, the Telegram channel Mash claims, to treat a hangover using toad venom.“They made an incision on the skin, dripped toad poison there – and after vomiting the patient allegedly got better,” the channel said.Mash also claims that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

UN: There is 'credible' information Ukrainian forces are torturing Russian POWs

There is "credible" information that Russian prisoners of war have been mistreated by Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, a United Nations official said. The evidence suggests that Russia is not the only country willing to break international norms during war, as the U.N. reports...
MILITARY
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy