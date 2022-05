The Wildcats finish first at Heron Lakes, win team berth in Class 5A state tournament.The Wildcats were ready. So when their chance came, they pounced. The Wilsonville boys golf team stepped up to win the Special District 1 regional tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, and in the process, secured a berth to the Class 5A state tournament. The Wildcats won their way to state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis — by shooting 683 in the 36-hole event at Heron Lakes Golf Course, while The Dalles placed second...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO