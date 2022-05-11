ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Billies golf in 7th through Day 1 of state tourney

Fredericksburg Standard
 2 days ago

Through one round of golf at the 4A Boys’ UIL Golf State Championship Tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies boys’ golf team holds strong in seventh place out of 12 teams, in the tournament played Monday and Tuesday,...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Fredericksburg Standard

Lady Eagles, Bray succeed at 1A State Meet

The Heritage Lady Eagles are the TAPPS 1A Track and Field State Champions. The Lady Eagles edged out Brazoswood by 11 points to take the championship at Panther Stadium in Hewitt on May 6-7. On Day 1, Elaina Craven and Lilli Bray set the tone with first and second place...
HEWITT, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

FMS golf takes first in Marble Falls tourney

The Fredericksburg Middle School golf team continued to compete at a high level as the Lady Billies took first as a team in the Marble Falls Tournament at Meadow Lake Golf Club on Tuesday, May 3. The Lady Billies won the one-day tournament with a team score of 224. Caroline...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Lady Billies return to Austin

Grona and company aiming for hardware at 4A Track and Field State Championships. When Fredericksburg High School sophomore Taylor Grona is running either on a course or a track, it is not uncommon to find her good friend and fellow sophomore, Ann Claire Cop, right behind her. The duo leads...
AUSTIN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Ladyhorns are Medal or Bust

Harper hoping for continued success at 2A State Championships. Following the preliminary round of the 2A girls 4X200-meter relay event in the 2A Region IV Track and Field Championships in Kingsville on April 29, the Harper Ladyhorns held the fourth-best qualifying time. Much to the surprise of their competitors, the...
AUSTIN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Nine Ladyhorns selected to All-District list

The Harper Longhorns softball team brought home three superlatives in the District 29-2A All-District awards list this week. Brittany Evans was named the District 29-2A Offensive MVP following a season in which she hit .458 with 27 hits, 33 RBI, two home runs and 23 runs scored. Justice Garcia was...
HARPER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Sweeny swindles Billies in Kenedy

For the first time since the 2018 season, the 4A regional quarterfinals softball playoff bracket will not feature the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies. Repeating history, it was the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs that ousted the Lady Billies, much like they did in 2018. Game 1 goes to the Billies. Head coach...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Spring is sadly over

Is it just me or did the baseball and softball seasons fly by?. My favorite time of the year has come and gone faster than I could appreciate it, and maybe my feelings come from missing two weeks when my son was born. But what a fun season it was....
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Pecos Worrell earns bronze, silver junior Angus awards

Pecos Worrell of Harper earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver Awards, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Worrell is the 15-yearold son of Casey and Erin Worrell and attends Harper High School. He is...
HARPER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

South Texas 4-H camp slated

Texas 4-H is hosting a South Texas camping trip from Aug. 1-5. The trip will take place at Morgan’s Wonderland Camp in San Antonio. Activities will include a climbing wall, challenge course, archery, swimming, dance, animal education and more. To register, go to texas4hcenter. tamu.edu/. For more, contact Tyler Cheely at 325- 784-5482 or email tyler. cheely@ag.tamu.edu.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Standard named top large weekly at STPA conference

The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post took top honors for the eighth time in the past decade for large weeklies in the South Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The newspaper accepted the awards at the 93rd annual STPA Convention held April 21-23 at the Emerald Beach Hotel in Corpus Christi....
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Gillespie youth succeed at District 10 4-H Spring Roundup

More than 50 Gillespie County 4-H members participated in District 10 4-H Spring Roundup Contests during the month of April. The event was held at the new Gillespie County AgriLife Extension building, 38 Business Court. Gillespie County youth saw success at the event, as the senior livestock judging team (Cade...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Registration opens for West Texas A&M meat judging clinic for youth

Registration is open for the 2022 West Texas A&M Meat Judging Clinic, set for June 24-25. Students in third grade and up are eligible to attend. Housing is not provided. Cost to register is $250. Attendees should reserve rooms at Best Western Palo Duro Canyon Inn & Suites before June 3. There is limited space in the rooms blocked “Meat Judging.”
Fredericksburg Standard

Texas Rangers in need of new volunteer help

In preparation for the groundbreaking of Phase II of the Texas Rangers Heritage Center, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation is seeking volunteers to enhance its Volunteer Programming. Last November, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation assumed management of Fort Martin Scott from the City of Fredericksburg, thereby creating a combined venue site with the Texas Rangers Heritage Center. Given that, the Volunteer Program will be substantially expanded to include historical interpretation of not only the Texas Rangers but also that of Fort Martin Scott. “Those who have any interest in Texas history, the Texas Rangers legacy, Fort Martin Scott, or the early period of the settlement of Fredericksburg, are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to become a part of that history,” said Joe Davis, FTRF president. Presently, training programs include that of a historical docent and greeter representing the fort and the Texas Rangers, plus opportunities to be involved with the Former Texas Rangers Headquarters Company, who travel statewide representing the Texas Rangers by presenting educational programs and performing cross ceremonies for deceased Texas Rangers. “In addition, Scouting programs are held regularly with camping on site, so there is the blessing and opportunity to work with Texas youth,” Davis said. “We’re here to teach Texas values to make good citizens.” For information, call the main office at (830) 990- 1192, or drop by the Texas Rangers Heritage Center for a visit, Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Lifetime honor (and a smooch)

Geistweidt gets Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo honor for 35 years of service. Dan Geistweidt of Fredericksburg was honored for 35 years of service with a Lifetime Committeeman Appointment by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Geistweidt worked on committees and subcommittees for barrow pigs. The barrow show and committee...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Pilot Knob EEA Club will meet Friday

The Pilot Knob Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Building located at 38 Business Court. 4-H members will perform their 4-H Share the Fun skits as the program for the meeting. EE Club members will be making plans for the Spring Tour. “Gillespie EEA/Pilot Knob EE Club would like to thank everyone who made the Spring Scholarship Luncheon a success,” said a club spokesman. “It would not have been possible without the generous donations and support from our community and our club members.” During the luncheon, this year’s EEA scholarship recipients were introduced, including Carson Crenwelge, Holt Geistweidt, Alexandria Sione and Arianna Watson. Watson also received the District 10 EEA Scholarship and a Texas EEA Scholarship. New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call Shea Nebgen at 830- 997-3452 or Annabel Wilkinson at 830-456- 9476.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

CattleWomen to meet in Llano

Sandstone B&B will be the location of the May 17 Hill Country CattleWomen monthly meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. for the social hour and the business meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. Vicky Miller, Llano County HCCW chair, is hosting the meeting. The HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to come to the meeting and join the organization. “The Hill Country CattleWomen strive to serve their counties by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship,” a spokesperson said. The group raises money for scholarships, which are awarded exclusively to local college students. For more information, go to hillcountrycattlewomen.com. HCCW is a service organization in concert with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, American National CattleWomen Association, Texas CattleWomen and local beef supporters. “In addition to their hard work, they are a group of women who enjoy themselves and their communal fellowship,” the spokesperson said. Those planning to attend are reminded to RSVP at least one week in advance at hillcountrycattlewomen1979@gmail.com or lindapark39@yahoo.com.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

175th ends with a Bang!

The reasons that make Fredericksburg a special town in Texas were all on display last weekend during the 175th Anniversary Celebration. A focus on history, mutual respect of cultures, faith and founding families were a big part of the schedule of events. And a little dancing and dining also brought lots of smiles and renewed acquaintances.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Rockets return May 12-14

Launch at Stonewall ranch will bring 19 schools for SystemsGo. This weekend, the public can once again view the rocket launches by high school students during Rockets2022 at Segner Ranch near Stonewall, Thursday through Saturday, May 12-14. Students from 19 Texas high schools will launch 50 rockets they designed and...
STONEWALL, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Cleveland E. (Rusty) Hamilton

Cleveland E. (Rusty) Hamilton, 65, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral services are being held at noon today, Wednesday, May 11, in the chapel of Schaetter Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with interment of the cremains planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Peach Queen, court applications open

The Stonewall Chamber of Commerce invites all single young women who are residents of Gillespie County, and who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors during the 2022- 2023 school year, to be a candidate for the Stonewall Peach Queen and Court. Selection will take place during the 61st annual Stonewall...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX

