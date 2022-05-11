ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Sweeny swindles Billies in Kenedy

Fredericksburg Standard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the 2018 season, the 4A regional quarterfinals softball playoff bracket will not feature the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies. Repeating history, it was the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs that ousted the Lady Billies, much like they did in 2018. Game 1 goes to the Billies. Head...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Standard

FMS golf takes first in Marble Falls tourney

The Fredericksburg Middle School golf team continued to compete at a high level as the Lady Billies took first as a team in the Marble Falls Tournament at Meadow Lake Golf Club on Tuesday, May 3. The Lady Billies won the one-day tournament with a team score of 224. Caroline...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Lady Billies return to Austin

Grona and company aiming for hardware at 4A Track and Field State Championships. When Fredericksburg High School sophomore Taylor Grona is running either on a course or a track, it is not uncommon to find her good friend and fellow sophomore, Ann Claire Cop, right behind her. The duo leads...
AUSTIN, TX
myrgv.com

South’s Rocha signs with Coastal Bend basketball

HARLINGEN — Harlingen South senior Alexes Rocha will continue playing basketball next season at Coastal Bend College in Beeville. “I never thought I would be here at this point, playing collegiate ball,” Rocha said. “There was a point in my life where I was stuck in a dark place. My senior year came, I snapped back to reality and realized I needed to work for what I have. Nobody is just going to give it to me, nothing is given.”
HARLINGEN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Billies golf in 7th through Day 1 of state tourney

Through one round of golf at the 4A Boys’ UIL Golf State Championship Tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies boys’ golf team holds strong in seventh place out of 12 teams, in the tournament played Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10. The Billies...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fredericksburg, TX
Sports
City
Sweeny, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

AIAL Champions

An offensive outburst led to an Archdiocesan Interscholastic Athletic League (AIAL) Championship for the St. Mary’s Apaches’ baseball team on Thursday, May 5. The Apaches defeated St. Luke and St. Gregory en route to a 2022 AIAL Championship. “I am so proud of this group of young men...
BASEBALL
Fredericksburg Standard

Ladyhorns are Medal or Bust

Harper hoping for continued success at 2A State Championships. Following the preliminary round of the 2A girls 4X200-meter relay event in the 2A Region IV Track and Field Championships in Kingsville on April 29, the Harper Ladyhorns held the fourth-best qualifying time. Much to the surprise of their competitors, the...
AUSTIN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Nine Ladyhorns selected to All-District list

The Harper Longhorns softball team brought home three superlatives in the District 29-2A All-District awards list this week. Brittany Evans was named the District 29-2A Offensive MVP following a season in which she hit .458 with 27 hits, 33 RBI, two home runs and 23 runs scored. Justice Garcia was...
HARPER, TX
Pleasanton Express

Aggie Stadium to receive new field

In a special called meeting last Thursday night, the Poteet school board voted unanimously to approve a bid for renovation of the football field at Aggie Stadium. Hellas Construction Company will handle the installation of the new field. The project is predicted to take four weeks to complete. Work is scheduled to begin this week.
POTEET, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikeout
Fredericksburg Standard

Gillespie youth succeed at District 10 4-H Spring Roundup

More than 50 Gillespie County 4-H members participated in District 10 4-H Spring Roundup Contests during the month of April. The event was held at the new Gillespie County AgriLife Extension building, 38 Business Court. Gillespie County youth saw success at the event, as the senior livestock judging team (Cade...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Texas Rangers in need of new volunteer help

In preparation for the groundbreaking of Phase II of the Texas Rangers Heritage Center, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation is seeking volunteers to enhance its Volunteer Programming. Last November, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation assumed management of Fort Martin Scott from the City of Fredericksburg, thereby creating a combined venue site with the Texas Rangers Heritage Center. Given that, the Volunteer Program will be substantially expanded to include historical interpretation of not only the Texas Rangers but also that of Fort Martin Scott. “Those who have any interest in Texas history, the Texas Rangers legacy, Fort Martin Scott, or the early period of the settlement of Fredericksburg, are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to become a part of that history,” said Joe Davis, FTRF president. Presently, training programs include that of a historical docent and greeter representing the fort and the Texas Rangers, plus opportunities to be involved with the Former Texas Rangers Headquarters Company, who travel statewide representing the Texas Rangers by presenting educational programs and performing cross ceremonies for deceased Texas Rangers. “In addition, Scouting programs are held regularly with camping on site, so there is the blessing and opportunity to work with Texas youth,” Davis said. “We’re here to teach Texas values to make good citizens.” For information, call the main office at (830) 990- 1192, or drop by the Texas Rangers Heritage Center for a visit, Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

175th ends with a Bang!

The reasons that make Fredericksburg a special town in Texas were all on display last weekend during the 175th Anniversary Celebration. A focus on history, mutual respect of cultures, faith and founding families were a big part of the schedule of events. And a little dancing and dining also brought lots of smiles and renewed acquaintances.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fredericksburg Standard

Lifetime honor (and a smooch)

Geistweidt gets Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo honor for 35 years of service. Dan Geistweidt of Fredericksburg was honored for 35 years of service with a Lifetime Committeeman Appointment by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Geistweidt worked on committees and subcommittees for barrow pigs. The barrow show and committee...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Registration now open for 2022 District 4-H Horse Show

The 2022 District 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 15-16 at Dripping Springs Ranch, 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs. Registration is open through May 16. Horses should have been validated by May 1. District 10 will offer 27 classes in divisions that make up the qualifying...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Houston Hero “Mattress Mack” Lost MILLIONS At Kentucky Derby

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is an instantly recognizable face in the Greater Houston area because of his energetic, rapid-fire sales pitches. In recent years he’s become even more well-known for opening his Gallery Furniture stores to people affected by disasters. After Hurricane Harvey flooded the city, Mattress Mack opened his stores for people who had been forced from their homes. He did the same in 2019 when Tropical Storm Imelda hit. Again, during the 2021 Texas power, when people were freezing to death in their homes, Mack opened his stores for people to shelter in.
HOUSTON, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Pecos Worrell earns bronze, silver junior Angus awards

Pecos Worrell of Harper earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver Awards, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Worrell is the 15-yearold son of Casey and Erin Worrell and attends Harper High School. He is...
HARPER, TX
Washington Examiner

Kyle Rittenhouse drops big hint he'll attend Texas A&M

Kyle Rittenhouse might be headed to College Station. The 19-year-old posted a picture of himself at Texas A&M University to social media on April 30, appearing happy to be at the school. "I'm thinking about staying," he captioned the post. "ASU has been fun, but becoming an Aggie might be...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

‘Celebration of Books’ set Saturday at Munch Park

A celebration of books — those who write them and those who read them — will be happening from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Munch Park, 303 E. Highway Street. Music, food and games for children are also planned, event organizers say. Admission is free and food is available for purchase.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Camry Alyse Weinheimer

Camry Alyse Weinheimer, 25, of Stonewall, died Sunday, May 1, 2022. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 4 p.m. Monday, May 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Graveside services and interment followed in the Stonewall Community Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund, Hill...
STONEWALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy