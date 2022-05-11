ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewitt, TX

Lady Eagles, Bray succeed at 1A State Meet

Fredericksburg Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heritage Lady Eagles are the TAPPS 1A Track and Field State Champions. The Lady Eagles edged out Brazoswood by 11 points to take the championship at Panther Stadium in Hewitt on May 6-7. On Day 1, Elaina Craven and Lilli Bray set the tone with first and second...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Standard

Billies golf in 7th through Day 1 of state tourney

Through one round of golf at the 4A Boys’ UIL Golf State Championship Tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies boys’ golf team holds strong in seventh place out of 12 teams, in the tournament played Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10. The Billies...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Falls City sweeps Harper in Bi-District playoffs

The Falls City Beavers overpowered the Harper Longhorns in a two-game sweep in the District 29-2A/30-2A bi-district baseball championship series. The Longhorns (16-9) were outscored 29-3 in two games by the Beavers (16-4) as they saw their 2022 season end at Somerset High School on Friday, May 6. Game 1...
FALLS CITY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Ladyhorns are Medal or Bust

Harper hoping for continued success at 2A State Championships. Following the preliminary round of the 2A girls 4X200-meter relay event in the 2A Region IV Track and Field Championships in Kingsville on April 29, the Harper Ladyhorns held the fourth-best qualifying time. Much to the surprise of their competitors, the...
AUSTIN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Sweeny swindles Billies in Kenedy

For the first time since the 2018 season, the 4A regional quarterfinals softball playoff bracket will not feature the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies. Repeating history, it was the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs that ousted the Lady Billies, much like they did in 2018. Game 1 goes to the Billies. Head coach...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hewitt, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Lady Billies return to Austin

Grona and company aiming for hardware at 4A Track and Field State Championships. When Fredericksburg High School sophomore Taylor Grona is running either on a course or a track, it is not uncommon to find her good friend and fellow sophomore, Ann Claire Cop, right behind her. The duo leads...
AUSTIN, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Nine Ladyhorns selected to All-District list

The Harper Longhorns softball team brought home three superlatives in the District 29-2A All-District awards list this week. Brittany Evans was named the District 29-2A Offensive MVP following a season in which she hit .458 with 27 hits, 33 RBI, two home runs and 23 runs scored. Justice Garcia was...
HARPER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Spring is sadly over

Is it just me or did the baseball and softball seasons fly by?. My favorite time of the year has come and gone faster than I could appreciate it, and maybe my feelings come from missing two weeks when my son was born. But what a fun season it was....
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

AIAL Champions

An offensive outburst led to an Archdiocesan Interscholastic Athletic League (AIAL) Championship for the St. Mary’s Apaches’ baseball team on Thursday, May 5. The Apaches defeated St. Luke and St. Gregory en route to a 2022 AIAL Championship. “I am so proud of this group of young men...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#State Crown#The Eagles#1a State Meet#Field State Champions#Tapps#Heritage#4x100 Meter Relay#4x400 Meter
Fredericksburg Standard

Pecos Worrell earns bronze, silver junior Angus awards

Pecos Worrell of Harper earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver Awards, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Worrell is the 15-yearold son of Casey and Erin Worrell and attends Harper High School. He is...
HARPER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Registration now open for 2022 District 4-H Horse Show

The 2022 District 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 15-16 at Dripping Springs Ranch, 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs. Registration is open through May 16. Horses should have been validated by May 1. District 10 will offer 27 classes in divisions that make up the qualifying...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Gillespie youth succeed at District 10 4-H Spring Roundup

More than 50 Gillespie County 4-H members participated in District 10 4-H Spring Roundup Contests during the month of April. The event was held at the new Gillespie County AgriLife Extension building, 38 Business Court. Gillespie County youth saw success at the event, as the senior livestock judging team (Cade...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Standard named top large weekly at STPA conference

The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post took top honors for the eighth time in the past decade for large weeklies in the South Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The newspaper accepted the awards at the 93rd annual STPA Convention held April 21-23 at the Emerald Beach Hotel in Corpus Christi....
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Fredericksburg Standard

Registration opens for West Texas A&M meat judging clinic for youth

Registration is open for the 2022 West Texas A&M Meat Judging Clinic, set for June 24-25. Students in third grade and up are eligible to attend. Housing is not provided. Cost to register is $250. Attendees should reserve rooms at Best Western Palo Duro Canyon Inn & Suites before June 3. There is limited space in the rooms blocked “Meat Judging.”
POLITICS
Fredericksburg Standard

Pilot Knob EEA Club will meet Friday

The Pilot Knob Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Building located at 38 Business Court. 4-H members will perform their 4-H Share the Fun skits as the program for the meeting. EE Club members will be making plans for the Spring Tour. “Gillespie EEA/Pilot Knob EE Club would like to thank everyone who made the Spring Scholarship Luncheon a success,” said a club spokesman. “It would not have been possible without the generous donations and support from our community and our club members.” During the luncheon, this year’s EEA scholarship recipients were introduced, including Carson Crenwelge, Holt Geistweidt, Alexandria Sione and Arianna Watson. Watson also received the District 10 EEA Scholarship and a Texas EEA Scholarship. New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call Shea Nebgen at 830- 997-3452 or Annabel Wilkinson at 830-456- 9476.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Rockets return May 12-14

Launch at Stonewall ranch will bring 19 schools for SystemsGo. This weekend, the public can once again view the rocket launches by high school students during Rockets2022 at Segner Ranch near Stonewall, Thursday through Saturday, May 12-14. Students from 19 Texas high schools will launch 50 rockets they designed and...
STONEWALL, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Hattie Ann Tucker

Hattie Ann Tucker, 80, nee Skoruba, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, May 2, 2022. A private service is planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Hill Country Memorial Hospice or the charity of choice. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fredericksburg Funeral Home. A complete...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Cleveland E. (Rusty) Hamilton

Cleveland E. (Rusty) Hamilton, 65, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral services are being held at noon today, Wednesday, May 11, in the chapel of Schaetter Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with interment of the cremains planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Online registration opens for primary school

Online registration for the 2022-23 school year is underway at Fredericksburg Primary School. To register or enroll, go to www.fisd.org and click on the red Registration button. A Skyward account is required. FPS Registrar Lisa Nevins can provide assistance. Emails can be sent to her at lisan@ fisd.org. Appointments can...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Newcomers set ‘Out to Dinner’ Night

The Newcomers Out To Dinner Night will be held on Thursday, May 26, at The Longhorn Café, located on U.S. 290 West in Harper. Arrival time is 5 p.m. Anyone who has moved to the Fredericksburg area, no matter how long ago, is invited to attend. “We usually meet on the last Thursday of the month,” said Nancy Burns, spokesperson. “There are no dues, by-laws or membership fees, just a group of people, mostly retirees, who enjoy dining out with old friends and making new ones.” The dinner is Dutch Treat and separate checks will be provided. The café has offstreet parking to the side of the store. In order for the restaurant to make the proper seating arrangements, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Nancy Burns at 830-990-8128 and leave a slow, clear message with a return phone number.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Barr retires as TSCRA Special Ranger lawman

Long Caption Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Mike Barr gave special recognition to two TSCRA inspectors for milestones with the association. At left, Barr, recognized TSCRA Market Inspector Tom Roarick for 10 years of work. Roarick began inspecting cattle with TSCRA at the Mason Livestock auction weekly and filled in as needed at the Gillespie Livestock auction. After Al Lindig retired, Roarick became the inspector for the Gillespie Livestock auction. In photo at right, Barr recognized Warren Ottmers, who has been with TSCRA for five years, inspecting cattle at the Jordan Cattle Auction in Mason. “Tom and Warren both are an asset to TSCRA,” Barr said. “They work well together, ensuring both auctions will be covered.” TSCRA provides a market inspector at all livestock auctions. Their job is to inspect every head of cattle being brought in for sale. Each brand and earmark is recorded, along with the name of the owner, as helpful tools in preventing livestock theft. — Submitted photos.
RANGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy