Lady Eagles, Bray succeed at 1A State Meet

The Pilot Knob Extension Education Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Building located at 38 Business Court. 4-H members will perform their 4-H Share the Fun skits as the program for the meeting. EE Club members will be making plans for the Spring Tour. “Gillespie EEA/Pilot Knob EE Club would like to thank everyone who made the Spring Scholarship Luncheon a success,” said a club spokesman. “It would not have been possible without the generous donations and support from our community and our club members.” During the luncheon, this year’s EEA scholarship recipients were introduced, including Carson Crenwelge, Holt Geistweidt, Alexandria Sione and Arianna Watson. Watson also received the District 10 EEA Scholarship and a Texas EEA Scholarship. New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call Shea Nebgen at 830- 997-3452 or Annabel Wilkinson at 830-456- 9476.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO