ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Increasing awareness during Better Speech and Hearing Month

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Better Speech and Hearing Month. The American Speech Language...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Crucial, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
MENTAL HEALTH
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
PsyPost

Having an unsupportive romantic partner is associated with neurophysiological changes in error processing

Being subjected to unsupportive behaviors from a romantic partner appears to influence how the brain processes mistakes, according to new research published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology. The findings indicate that unsupportive behaviors are associated with heightened neural reactivity after committing an error in the presence of one’s partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Do Traumatic Childhood Experiences Affect Us in Adulthood?

People who have had negative childhood experiences are more likely to show certain cognitive deficits as adults, particularly in decision-making. A new study showed that those with adverse childhood experiences may be less likely to take advantage of the full range of available rewards. A reluctance to try new things...
KIDS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists and Mental Health Professionals Discuss Why Dreams Come True

A consensus is dreams being willed into existence may be possible, and the quality of sleep provides clues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Neurology Live, Psychology Today, Google.com, and SleepFoundation.org.
SELF

How to Find Support If Social Media Is Hurting Your Mental Health

For so many of us, scrolling through Instagram or TikTok feels as unconscious as breathing. Your phone is a powerful tool—it can transport you to any world you want it to. The interests you find joy in, whether they be fashion, music, politics, pop culture, or home decor, are more accessible than ever. So why does social media make us so damn unhappy sometimes?
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy