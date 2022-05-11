ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls City, TX

Falls City sweeps Harper in Bi-District playoffs

Cover picture for the articleThe Falls City Beavers overpowered the Harper Longhorns in a two-game sweep in the District 29-2A/30-2A bi-district baseball championship series. The Longhorns (16-9) were outscored 29-3 in two games by the Beavers (16-4) as they saw their 2022 season end at Somerset High School on Friday, May 6. Game...

Ramirez to play for Texas Lutheran

Odem senior Noah Ramirez has signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University. Ramirez had his choice of schools before choosing TLU in Seguin. “I feel like this is what I have been waiting for my whole life,” Ramirez said. “Only 7% of high school athletes go on to play at the next level and I am one of them. This will also be the first normal healthy offseason I will have if I stay healthy in two years, from COVID protocols my junior summer to my knee injury my senior summer. Last summer I did nothing but rehab and I got cleared the first day of two-a-days for football when I was supposed to be out for six months.
Billies golf in 7th through Day 1 of state tourney

Through one round of golf at the 4A Boys’ UIL Golf State Championship Tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies boys’ golf team holds strong in seventh place out of 12 teams, in the tournament played Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10. The Billies...
Stautzenberger throws for gold

Laci Stautzenberger is headed to the state track and field meet and she’ll be carrying the weight of a regional gold medal around her neck on the way there. The Skidmore-Tynan senior claimed the gold medal in the shot put at the Region IV-3A Track and Field Championships held at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
Sweeny swindles Billies in Kenedy

For the first time since the 2018 season, the 4A regional quarterfinals softball playoff bracket will not feature the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies. Repeating history, it was the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs that ousted the Lady Billies, much like they did in 2018. Game 1 goes to the Billies. Head coach...
Fredericksburg Standard

Spring is sadly over

Is it just me or did the baseball and softball seasons fly by?. My favorite time of the year has come and gone faster than I could appreciate it, and maybe my feelings come from missing two weeks when my son was born. But what a fun season it was....
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Aggie Stadium to receive new field

In a special called meeting last Thursday night, the Poteet school board voted unanimously to approve a bid for renovation of the football field at Aggie Stadium. Hellas Construction Company will handle the installation of the new field. The project is predicted to take four weeks to complete. Work is scheduled to begin this week.
POTEET, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

FMS golf takes first in Marble Falls tourney

The Fredericksburg Middle School golf team continued to compete at a high level as the Lady Billies took first as a team in the Marble Falls Tournament at Meadow Lake Golf Club on Tuesday, May 3. The Lady Billies won the one-day tournament with a team score of 224. Caroline...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Nine Ladyhorns selected to All-District list

The Harper Longhorns softball team brought home three superlatives in the District 29-2A All-District awards list this week. Brittany Evans was named the District 29-2A Offensive MVP following a season in which she hit .458 with 27 hits, 33 RBI, two home runs and 23 runs scored. Justice Garcia was...
HARPER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

AIAL Champions

An offensive outburst led to an Archdiocesan Interscholastic Athletic League (AIAL) Championship for the St. Mary’s Apaches’ baseball team on Thursday, May 5. The Apaches defeated St. Luke and St. Gregory en route to a 2022 AIAL Championship. “I am so proud of this group of young men...
BASEBALL
mysoutex.com

Hartsfield just misses finals bid at region track

Pettus sophomore Aleigha Hartsfield narrowly missed qualifying for the finals in the 100-meter dash at the Region IV-2A Track and Field Championships last week. Hartsfield posted the ninth-fastest time in the prelims of the event, missing a spot in the final by just .02 seconds. She clocked 13.07 seconds, finishing...
REFUGIO, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Pecos Worrell earns bronze, silver junior Angus awards

Pecos Worrell of Harper earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver Awards, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Worrell is the 15-yearold son of Casey and Erin Worrell and attends Harper High School. He is...
HARPER, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Texas Rangers in need of new volunteer help

In preparation for the groundbreaking of Phase II of the Texas Rangers Heritage Center, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation is seeking volunteers to enhance its Volunteer Programming. Last November, the Former Texas Rangers Foundation assumed management of Fort Martin Scott from the City of Fredericksburg, thereby creating a combined venue site with the Texas Rangers Heritage Center. Given that, the Volunteer Program will be substantially expanded to include historical interpretation of not only the Texas Rangers but also that of Fort Martin Scott. “Those who have any interest in Texas history, the Texas Rangers legacy, Fort Martin Scott, or the early period of the settlement of Fredericksburg, are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to become a part of that history,” said Joe Davis, FTRF president. Presently, training programs include that of a historical docent and greeter representing the fort and the Texas Rangers, plus opportunities to be involved with the Former Texas Rangers Headquarters Company, who travel statewide representing the Texas Rangers by presenting educational programs and performing cross ceremonies for deceased Texas Rangers. “In addition, Scouting programs are held regularly with camping on site, so there is the blessing and opportunity to work with Texas youth,” Davis said. “We’re here to teach Texas values to make good citizens.” For information, call the main office at (830) 990- 1192, or drop by the Texas Rangers Heritage Center for a visit, Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Registration now open for 2022 District 4-H Horse Show

The 2022 District 4-H Horse Show will be held on June 15-16 at Dripping Springs Ranch, 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs. Registration is open through May 16. Horses should have been validated by May 1. District 10 will offer 27 classes in divisions that make up the qualifying...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
Fredericksburg Standard

Standard named top large weekly at STPA conference

The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post took top honors for the eighth time in the past decade for large weeklies in the South Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The newspaper accepted the awards at the 93rd annual STPA Convention held April 21-23 at the Emerald Beach Hotel in Corpus Christi....
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

South Texas 4-H camp slated

Texas 4-H is hosting a South Texas camping trip from Aug. 1-5. The trip will take place at Morgan’s Wonderland Camp in San Antonio. Activities will include a climbing wall, challenge course, archery, swimming, dance, animal education and more. To register, go to texas4hcenter. tamu.edu/. For more, contact Tyler Cheely at 325- 784-5482 or email tyler. cheely@ag.tamu.edu.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Avery High School Senior Dies in Red River County Wreck

An Avery High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Clarksville, Texas in Red River County, the Texas Department of Safety said. Texas DPS said that 18-year-old Harley Goodwin of Avery was a passenger in a 2202 Ford Explorer driven by 17-year-old Alexzandra...
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX

