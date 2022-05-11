Spring is sadly over

The Newcomers Out To Dinner Night will be held on Thursday, May 26, at The Longhorn Café, located on U.S. 290 West in Harper. Arrival time is 5 p.m. Anyone who has moved to the Fredericksburg area, no matter how long ago, is invited to attend. “We usually meet on the last Thursday of the month,” said Nancy Burns, spokesperson. “There are no dues, by-laws or membership fees, just a group of people, mostly retirees, who enjoy dining out with old friends and making new ones.” The dinner is Dutch Treat and separate checks will be provided. The café has offstreet parking to the side of the store. In order for the restaurant to make the proper seating arrangements, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Nancy Burns at 830-990-8128 and leave a slow, clear message with a return phone number.
Comments / 0