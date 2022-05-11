Spring is sadly over

Sandstone B&B will be the location of the May 17 Hill Country CattleWomen monthly meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. for the social hour and the business meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. Vicky Miller, Llano County HCCW chair, is hosting the meeting. The HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to come to the meeting and join the organization. “The Hill Country CattleWomen strive to serve their counties by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship,” a spokesperson said. The group raises money for scholarships, which are awarded exclusively to local college students. For more information, go to hillcountrycattlewomen.com. HCCW is a service organization in concert with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, American National CattleWomen Association, Texas CattleWomen and local beef supporters. “In addition to their hard work, they are a group of women who enjoy themselves and their communal fellowship,” the spokesperson said. Those planning to attend are reminded to RSVP at least one week in advance at hillcountrycattlewomen1979@gmail.com or lindapark39@yahoo.com.

LLANO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO