Why Did Fiverr (FVRR) Crash 20% Today?

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

In this video, I will go over Fiverr 's (NYSE: FVRR) first-quarter earnings and talk about how well the business is performing in an unpredictable environment.

  • Revenue for the quarter was $86.7 million, up 27% year over year (YOY), just beating the top line of guidance. Active buyers reached 4.2 million, and spend per buyer is up 17% year over year to $251.
  • The company expects Q2 revenue to grow 15% at the midpoint to $86.5 million, overlapping tough YOY comps in the first half of the year.
  • The company lowered full-year guidance from 26% growth YOY to 19% at the midpoint.
  • Revenue from its Q1 2017 cohort is five times the initial performance marketing investment, and the cohort from the start of COVID has reached three times in just two years.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 10, 2022. The video was published on May 11, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

This 49-year-old CEO used lessons from Amazon and Google to build a $1.5 billion start-up

Faisal Masud knows what it takes to make a multibillion-dollar company thrive. The 49-year-old spent more than two decades working his way up the executive ranks at Amazon, Google, eBay and Staples. Now, he's trying to implement lessons from those successful firms as the CEO of Fabric, a Seattle-based e-commerce start-up that launched in 2016 and is valued at $1.5 billion. (The company stylizes its name as "fabric," to avoid confusion with online insurance company Fabric Technologies.)
SEATTLE, WA
